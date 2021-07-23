Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 02:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 04:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA, COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 253 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain continues over the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area from earlier heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches. Some locations that will experience flooding include Payson, Star Valley, Gisela, Round Valley, Oxbow Estates, Rye, Jakes Corner, Mesa Del Caballo, Tonto Village, Kohls Ranch, Freedom Acres, Mead Ranch, Flowing Springs, Haigler Creek, East Verde Estates, Hunter Creek, Young, Whispering Pines, Christopher Creek and Geronimo Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.