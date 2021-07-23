Cancel
Seven Generations Education Institute To Modernize Technology Operations With Ellucian Colleague SaaS

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cloud Technologies Will Improve Experience for Students, Faculty and Staff. Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, SGEI joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that are in the cloud with Ellucian.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

