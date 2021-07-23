Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Oscar-Winning VFX House Backs Two New Machine Learning Research Fellowships

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning creative studio Framestore and Bournemouth University are seeking two research fellows to help drive forward the future of visual effects. Joining the Faculty of Media and Communications’ Centre for Applied Creative Technologies (CfACTs) and gaining access to Framestore’s world-leading teams, tech and software, the selected candidates will embark on two-year research programmes to help solve key problems facing the VFX industry. The research themes are:

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Vfx#Innovation#Fellows#Oscar Winning#Vfx House#Bournemouth University#Digipro#The Suicide Squad#Red Notice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Design Patterns for Machine Learning

With Machine learning all over the place, it is becoming increasingly important to capture best practices and solutions to tackle common ML problems. Design patterns are a way of capturing these problems and providing reusable answers using generic and well-proven ML designs. They are ways of thinking when designing solutions or building ML systems.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Quantum machine learning achieves advantage in IBM research

In a new paper by IBM, quantum machine learning was able to discern patterns where classical computers missed the signal in the noise. Quantum computing is a field full of promise but has yet to prove many of its supposed advantages. IBM is confident that quantum advantage will come to fruition but is still working away to establish the proof in the pudding.
EngineeringScience Daily

New framework applies machine learning to atomistic modeling

Northwestern University researchers have developed a new framework using machine learning that improves the accuracy of interatomic potentials -- the guiding rules describing how atoms interact -- in new materials design. The findings could lead to more accurate predictions of how new materials transfer heat, deform, and fail at the atomic scale.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Automating EDA & Machine Learning

Using MLJAR-Supervised for Automating EDA Machine Learning Models and Creating Markdown Reports. Exploratory Data Analysis is an important step for understanding the data that we are working on it helps us in identifying any hidden pattern in the data, the correlation between different columns of the data, and in analyzing the properties of the data. EDA generally takes around 30% of the total project time because we need to write a lot of code in order to create different types of visualizations and analyzing them.
ScienceRaspberry Pi

Educating young people in AI, machine learning, and data science: new seminar series

A recent Forbes article reported that over the last four years, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in many business sectors has grown by 270%. AI has a history dating back to Alan Turing’s work in the 1940s, and we can define AI as the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Advances in machine learning and AI unlock myriad of applications

The July 2021 issue of IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica features six articles that showcase the potential of machine learning in its various forms. The applications described in the studies range from advanced driver assistance systems and computer vision to image processing and collaborative robotics. Automation of technology has reshaped...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Incentivio Introduces Autonomous Upsell Recommendations Backed By Machine Learning

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentivio, a restaurant technology company focused on enhancing the digital guest experience, today announced a transformative new machine learning tool for restaurants. Incentivio offers an all-in-one digital guest experience platform that combines online ordering, commission free delivery, native mobile apps, loyalty programs, and a suite of marketing tools.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Microsoft lab to ‘supercharge molecular science’ with machine learning

By using the latest advances in AI, the new Microsoft lab will look to better understand the nitty-gritty details of molecular properties and behaviours. Microsoft Research is opening a lab in Amsterdam focused on advancing molecular simulation by using machine learning, quantum chemistry and quantum computing. The lab will be...
TechnologyInfoworld

The Inner Circle Guide to AI, Chatbots & Machine Learning

Understand the ROI of AI with the latest expert insights. This brand-new data and guidance from ContactBabel's experts will answer all your AI-related questions and more! The latest research explores use cases that illustrate real-life applications of AI you could be harnessing for success today. Download the guide to discover...
ComputersMySanAntonio

NetExperience Partners with uOttawa Researchers and Mitacs to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in new OpenWiFi Networks

OTTAWA (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. NetExperience, creator of the first end to end WLAN software and service compatible with Open Wi-Fi, today announced the launch of a cooperative project with researchers from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Ottawa, with support from Canadian research organization Mitacs, entitled “Machine Learning-Enhanced Anomaly Detection and Performance Optimization for Enterprise Wi-Fi Networks.” The project is designed to significantly advance the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning when applied to Wi-Fi management.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning Scaling Options for Every Team

Machine learning has myriad applications, but integrating machine learning into a software application comes with substantial challenges! Machine learning(ML) algorithms are complex, can require large binary parameter files, and are computationally intensive. Additionally, there is often value in improving machine learning approaches as new data and technologies become available which means that your approach for incorporating ML in your application must be flexible.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

How will machine learning change science?

Machine learning has burst onto the scene in the past two decades and will be a defining technology of the future. It is transforming large sectors of society, including healthcare, education, transport, and food and industrial production, as well as having an enormous impact on science and research. A subset...
Softwareaithority.com

Unbabel Launches MT-Telescope To Deeply Understand Machine Translation Performance

New open source tool helps developers and customers analyze and understand machine translation performance, and researchers rigorously benchmark their advances. Unbabel, an AI-powered Language Operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale, announced the launch of MT-Telescope – a new tool that enables developers and users of Machine Translation (MT) systems to deeply analyze and understand MT quality performance. Building on Unbabel’s automated quality measurement framework COMET, MT-Telescope is an open source tool that for the first time lifts the hood on MT quality analysis and provides unique granularity and quantitative insights into the quality performance of MT systems.
Electronicsaithority.com

RealVR.ai introduces Villa – Immersive Team Collaboration Platform

The Real Future of Work Isn’t Just Virtual — It’s Virtual Reality. Virtual Reality — COVID-19 suddenly made remote work the “new normal” for millions of businesses. And there’s no going back: According to FlexJobs, two-thirds of surveyed employees want to continue working remotely. So, how do you foster a sense of culture, productivity, and engagement among distributed teams?
CancerNewswise

New Grant, National Fellowship for UA Little Rock Nanotechnology Researcher

Newswise — Dr. K. Bao Vang-Dings, a nanotechnology researcher at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named one of nine 2021-22 Public Policy Fellows by the American Association of Immunologists. Additionally, the Arkansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) has awarded her a 2021 Summer Research Grant to support Vang-Dings’ cancer vaccine research.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building Machine Learning Pipelines using Snowflake and Dask

Recently I have been trying to find better ways to improve my workflow as a data scientist. I tend to spend a decent chunk of my time modelling and building ETLs in my job. This has meant that more and more I need to rely on tools to reliably and efficiently handle large datasets. I quickly realised that using pandas for manipulating these datasets is not always a good approach and this prompted me to look into other alternatives.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

MLOPs And Machine Learning RoadMap

Whenever I look to learn a new topic, I create some form of learning plan. There is so much content out there that it can be difficult to approach learning in the modern era. It’s almost comical. We have so much access to knowledge that many of us struggle to learn because we don’t know where to go.
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

Analyzing Power Usage in Schools with Machine Learning

This year I worked with a group of teachers at Wimbledon High School to develop and launch the first iteration of our AI in Schools initiative to teach high school students data science and machine learning skills by analyzing real data. We focussed on the issue of climate change and...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Machine Learning with a Reject Option: A survey

Machine learning models always make a prediction, even when it is likely to be inaccurate. This behavior should be avoided in many decision support applications, where mistakes can have severe consequences. Albeit already studied in 1970, machine learning with a reject option recently gained interest. This machine learning subfield enables machine learning models to abstain from making a prediction when likely to make a mistake.
Computerssignalscv.com

Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Speech Recognition

If you have ever wondered how your smartphone can comprehend instructions like “Call Mom,” “Send a Message to Boss,” “Play the Latest Songs,” “Switch ON the AC,” then you are not alone. But how is this done? The one simple answer is Speech Recognition. Speech Recognition has gone through the roof in the recent 4-5 years and is making our lives more comfortable every day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy