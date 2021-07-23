Oscar-Winning VFX House Backs Two New Machine Learning Research Fellowships

Using MLJAR-Supervised for Automating EDA Machine Learning Models and Creating Markdown Reports. Exploratory Data Analysis is an important step for understanding the data that we are working on it helps us in identifying any hidden pattern in the data, the correlation between different columns of the data, and in analyzing the properties of the data. EDA generally takes around 30% of the total project time because we need to write a lot of code in order to create different types of visualizations and analyzing them.