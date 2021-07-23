Cancel
Forecast: Trading the heat for storms this weekend

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
Thursday and Friday wrapped up the hottest days of 2021 so far, but we’ll finally catch a break.

An area of low pressure off of the Florida-Georgia coast will continue to drift south and bring a frontal boundary near Southwest Florida over the weekend.

This will result in a better chance at scattered showers and storms for the area by Saturday afternoon and through the end of the weekend.

This additional rain and cloud coverage will help knock temps back into the lower 90s. More storms mean more cooling rain, but it also means more lightning to worry about. When thunder roars, head indoors!

As we continue through next week, we’ll return to a more typical rainy season pattern with the sea breeze forming every day. Highs may take a shot at the mid-90s again toward the end of next week.

Tracking the Tropics:

The broad area of low pressure off the Georgia coast is the only area we are watching in the tropics. It has a medium chance of development over the next few days. Development, if any, would be gradual.

Regardless of any development, the only thing we’ll feel related to this disturbance is an increase in rain coverage this weekend.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
