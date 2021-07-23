Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IGEL Collaborates With NVIDIA To Power High-Performance End User Computing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

As a member of the IGEL Ready Program, NVIDIA is enabling an immersive, graphics-rich user experience on IGEL OS-powered endpoints. IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that it has welcomed NVIDIA as a technology collaborator into the IGEL Ready program. IGEL Ready is an ecosystem of cutting-edge hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive and secure user experience.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computing Power#Igel#Nvidia Gpu#Igel Collaborates#The Igel Ready Program#Vdi#Strategic Alliances#Covid#Nvidia Virtual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

High-end gaming PCs are exempt from the CEC power regulations

Yesterday we reported that Dell had stopped shipping some of its Alienware PCs to California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington due to the machines falling outside of the energy requirements that have recently been imposed in those states. Somewhat confusingly, one particular model did pass muster, while others with almost the same specifications didn't.
Softwarephoronix.com

NVIDIA Releases TensorRT 8.0 With Big Performance Improvements

NVIDIA today is making available a much faster version of TensorRT, its SDK for optimized deep learning inference on their GPUs. With TensorRT 8 that is being made public today, NVIDIA is reporting "2x performance" relative to the existing TensorRT 7 release. That 2x performance is around transformer optimizations while they are also claiming 2x accuracy against TensorRT 7 when using INT8 with quantization aware training.
SoftwareLiliputing

NVIDIA brings RTX graphics to ARM, shows ray-tracing on MediaTek-powered hardware

Chromebooks and Linux laptops with ARM-based processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics could be on the horizon. NVIDIA has released a demonstration showing PC games running on computer with a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 (MT8195) processor, NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics. While PC makers haven’t announce plans to release hardware with those features...
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Nvidia and Palo Alto Promise Huge Virtual Firewall Performance Bump with BlueField DPU

Palo Alto Networks, a heavyweight in the enterprise cybersecurity space, is jumping on the accelerator train. The company will make its next-generation virtual firewalls run on Nvidia’s BlueField-2 DPU, promising a five-fold performance increase to enterprises and service providers. That would be a huge leap in performance for enterprises with...
EngineeringHPCwire

Summer Reading: “High-Performance Computing Is at an Inflection Point”

At last month’s 11th International Symposium on Highly Efficient Accelerators and Reconfigurable Technologies (HEART), a group of researchers led by Martin Schulz of the Leibniz Supercomputing Center (Munich) presented a “position paper” in which they argue HPC architectural landscape of High-Performance Computing (HPC) is undergoing a seismic shift. “Future architectures,”...
Softwarearxiv.org

Architecture-Specific Performance Optimization of Compute-Intensive FaaS Functions

FaaS allows an application to be decomposed into functions that are executed on a FaaS platform. The FaaS platform is responsible for the resource provisioning of the functions. Recently, there is a growing trend towards the execution of compute-intensive FaaS functions that run for several seconds. However, due to the billing policies followed by commercial FaaS offerings, the execution of these functions can incur significantly higher costs. Moreover, due to the abstraction of underlying processor architectures on which the functions are executed, the performance optimization of these functions is challenging. As a result, most FaaS functions use pre-compiled libraries generic to x86-64 leading to performance degradation. In this paper, we examine the underlying processor architectures for Google Cloud Functions (GCF) and determine their prevalence across the 19 available GCF regions. We modify, adapt, and optimize three compute-intensive FaaS workloads written in Python using Numba, a JIT compiler based on LLVM, and present results wrt performance, memory consumption, and costs on GCF. Results from our experiments show that the optimization of FaaS functions can improve performance by 12.8x (geometric mean) and save costs by 73.4% on average for the three functions. Our results show that optimization of the FaaS functions for the specific architecture is very important. We achieved a maximum speedup of 1.79x by tuning the function especially for the instruction set of the underlying processor architecture.
Coding & Programmingmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: the high-level language Silq

As a higher language for quantum computers, Silq abstracts from their physical characteristics. The language offers features that make programming easier. Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Leaker claims Nvidia's Hopper compute GPUs are taping out soon, might launch in mid-2022

Those rumors that were suggesting Nvidia could launch the Ampere successor this year will most likely prove false, since we already know Team Green is aiming to launch the Ampere Super first and this will not happen until 1H 2022, which makes sense given the chip shortages and crypto mayhem. Nvidia usually launches the compute-oriented GPUs first, followed by the gaming versions after some months, so maybe we can at least see new HPC GPUs in late 2022? The probability is quite high, as implied by a tweet from Greymon55, a leaker that is most known for AMD-related rumors. Unfortunately, the cryptic tweet was deleted, but 3DCenter screenshot everything so now we know that it was stating “Nvidia Hopper will tape out soon.”
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Omniverse offers easier collaborative game development and more

At GDC 2021 NVIDIA introduced a suite of Omniverse tools and applications specifically designed to help game designers to accelerate game development and simplify content creation. Watch the demonstration videos below to learn more about the NVIDIA Omniverse suite of development tools for game development and include features such as Omniverse Connectors, enabling you to simultaneously work across your favourite applications thanks to a wide range of plug-ins to popular apps. “With Omniverse Create, developers can leverage simple, intuitive tools to build and test content, and rapidly iterate during creation pipelines” explains NVIDIA.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

The Essential Role of Automation in End-User Computing

The world over, two pragmatic ideas are taking root. Businesses want employees to spend less time tinkering with their devices instead of being productive. They also want their IT teams to invest less time fixing PCs and more time providing value. Kulvinder Dosanjh (Kully), Group Director IT Service Delivery and...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New World is reportedly killing some users’ high-end GPUs

The closed beta for Amazon Games’ new MMO, New World, launched yesterday and several players are enjoying the long-awaited game that’s come to compete against the likes of World of Warcraft. But some EVGA RTX 3090 graphics card owners have reported that their GPU went dead while playing the game, according to Kotaku.
Arlington County, VAdesign-reuse.com

CAES Receives Contract from Vinnova to Advance High Performance RISC-V Space Computing

ARLINGTON, Va. -- July 19, 2021 – CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, announced today that it has been awarded a contract from Vinnova, a Swedish government agency dedicated to promoting innovation, to develop next generation RISC-V based space computing capabilities. The results from this development will allow future CAES microprocessors to enable spacecraft control, create high performance payload processing and will feature timing isolation for software applications and prevent interference from other parts of the system.
ComputersZDNet

HP buys Teradici, guns for remote high performance computing

HP said it will acquire Teradici, which makes software that can deliver high performance computing to any PC or tablet. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The purchase is part of HP's broader plan for hybrid work arrangements that include a heavy dose of remote computing. Remote desktop software has been a mainstay during the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain during hybrid work models.
Computerssemiengineering.com

Power/Performance Bits: July 20

Researchers at North Carolina State University built a new, tiny RFID chip. They expect the chip to help drive down costs for RFID tags, making it possible to embed them in more things for supply chain security. “As far as we can tell, it’s the world’s smallest Gen2-compatible RFID chip,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy