Music Mountain Theatre will continue its 2021 Summer Season with “Matilda” premiering on July 23. The show will run for four weekends with performances ending on Aug. 15. Matilda is a 5-year-old girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress. Dreaming of a better life for herself, she dares to take a stand against these oppressive forces, takes her destiny into her own hands, and helps her favorite teacher reclaim her life.