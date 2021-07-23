Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Perception Launches a Free Educational Program Alongside the Release of Holo-SDK Technology

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Perception, a deep-tech company, has announced the launch of their Holo-SDK software in the UK. Holo-SDK is a Unity plugin that allows users to view holographic Augmented Reality images through their own desktop screen. This system is known as Desktop AR, which turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real world using a webcam and anaglyph glasses.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Tech Company#Educational Program#Unity#Desktop Ar#Anaglyph#Augmented Reality#Diy Red#Perception
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

IndyTech: The Independent launches a free weekly technology newsletter

Will cryptocurrency save the world from financial ruin, or speed it up? Can renewable energy and battery technology hold back the climate crisis? How are billionaires such as Elon Musk looking to take us to space and onto other planets – and should they? These questions will define and decide our future.In recent years, technology has been accused of igniting civil unrest, helping to speed up climate change, being part of a global surveillance network and much more besides. But at the same time it has also helped fight against all of those dangers, giving us new tools and voices...
Video Gamesphoronix.com

Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements

Valve has just released Steam Audio SDK 4.0 as a big feature update to this cross-platform audio SDK that can work with Unity, Unreal Engine, and other game engines. Steam Audio remains focused on providing immersive sound for games with a particular emphasis on VR for this 3D sound API. With Steam Audio SDK 4.0 there is pathing support so Steam Audio can simulate and bake propagation paths from moving sources to moving listeners, such as for modeling how sound travels through corridors and other environments. Steam Audio also adds hybrid reverb support for realistic handling of large reverbant spaces and other environments.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Apple AirPods 3 Expected to Release Alongside iPhone 13 in September

Originally predicted to release in the first half of 2021, reports are now noting that the Apple AirPods 3 could be arriving this September. The reports highlight that the next generation of the earphones is expected to begin production come August. If the prediction holds true, we could be seeing the AirPods 3 release alongside the Apple iPhone 13 in September. The AirPods 3 are believed to feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro with a shorter stem and silicone tips but come without active noise canceling features.
Educationcisco.com

Cisco Networking Academy Launches Free IT Education to Empower All People with Career Possibilities

People are wired with an innate desire to learn. Yet, while desire may be evenly distributed, access to education tools, resources, and opportunity is not. At Cisco Networking Academy, we believe that all people, regardless of where they live, their means, age, gender, or background, deserve equal access to education and the opportunity to pursue meaningful work that provides for themselves, their families, and contributes to the betterment of society.
Economymartechseries.com

BigCommerce Unveils “Make it Big” Program Expansion Alongside Annual 2021 Conference

In addition to a free, two-day virtual conference featuring high-profile ecommerce thought leaders like Mark Cuban, BigCommerce introduces new podcast series and revamped customer awards program. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced its fourth annual Make it Big conference, a free two-day virtual...
AgricultureThrive Global

Using Technology in Education Sector

Technology plays a crucial role in the growth of the education sector. It enables improvements in classroom productivity. It equips students and teachers with digital means of communication like hand-held devices and computers. It supports 24/7 learning, provides access to knowledge-sharing resources, and improves student engagement. Technology facilitates the organization...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

realme will be launching realme Flash alongside the MagDart charger

Earlier, it was reported that realme is working on its own version of MagSafe, dubbed "MagDart". Today, the brand posted a teaser on its social media by hinting at a release of a smartphone that will come with the support for its own magnetic charging technology. After that, GSMArena has also received exclusive details regarding the device and realme is calling it "the first Android smartphone that supports magnetic wireless charging".
TV ShowsPosted by
9to5Mac

Digitimes: AirPods 3 likely to launch alongside iPhone 13 in September

The long-awaited successor to Apple’s popular AirPods earbuds have been rumored and leaked in many forms at this point, but customers are still waiting for them to actually be released. A supply chain report from Digitimes indicates that production is ramping and the new earbuds should arrive alongside the iPhone 13 launch in the fall.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Mobile development: Android UI toolkit Jetpack Compose takes off

Google has released the first stable version of the Jetpack Compose UI toolkit and, at the same time, a new release of the Android Studio development environment. The latter mainly brings adjustments to the integration of the toolkit, which thus concludes the beta phase that began in February and is now officially available in version 1.0.
Cell PhonesAugusta Free Press

White label mobile app vs. custom app development

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As a business owner, you must be aware of how important it is to stay in the game by adapting to modern technological leaps. Whenever an organization’s stakeholders are thinking to convert a new business idea into a software system or app, they may be faced with the decision of choosing between a white label app and a custom solution.
Cell Phonesbaltimorenews.net

A Guide to Low-Code App Development Tools: Best Tools - 2021

Low-code app development enables the rapid production of web and mobile applications with a broad range of user coding experiences. The fantastic thing about it is that both inexperienced and experienced users can take advantage of it to create web and mobile applications quickly as very low or no coding is required to do so. So, various low code app development tools are helping people to expand their business through low-code app development.
Softwareaithority.com

Prezi Announces Google Slides Integration For Prezi Video

New Feature Allows Hybrid Teams To Share Existing Presentation Decks In-Screen of Any Video Call. Prezi, the most engaging way to share content on video, announced an integration with Google Workspace that allows Prezi Video users to bring an existing Google Slides deck onto the screen next to their face within any video platform.
Monterey, CAnps.edu

NPS Launches New Certificate Program in Implementing Technological Change

The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) just took a big step forward in cultivating leaders’ ability to bring emerging technologies to the Fleet. The university launched a new certificate program called “Implementing Technological Change” this academic quarter to hone essential skillsets for technology professionals to spearhead policy development and drive organizational change. With an emphasis on empowering leaders, the certification seeks to synchronize intellectual, communication and policy skills with complex technological change.
Softwareaithority.com

Unbabel Launches MT-Telescope To Deeply Understand Machine Translation Performance

New open source tool helps developers and customers analyze and understand machine translation performance, and researchers rigorously benchmark their advances. Unbabel, an AI-powered Language Operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale, announced the launch of MT-Telescope – a new tool that enables developers and users of Machine Translation (MT) systems to deeply analyze and understand MT quality performance. Building on Unbabel’s automated quality measurement framework COMET, MT-Telescope is an open source tool that for the first time lifts the hood on MT quality analysis and provides unique granularity and quantitative insights into the quality performance of MT systems.
Educationaithority.com

Third Course in Popular Extreme Academy Training Series Teaches Business Skills for Networking Professionals

Free Livestreamed Course Begins August 5; Join Thousands of Aspiring It Professionals Turning to Extreme for Training and Certification in the Fast-Growing Technology Industry. Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, announced the third course in its Extreme Academy Live IT training program, Advance Your Career, will begin on August 5. The free, four-week course offers an inside perspective on the networking industry usually learned through years on the job. No IT experience is required to enroll.
Internetaithority.com

Local Search Engine Optimization by Online Advantages is the Focus of New Guide

The Guide Covers a Number of Topics Including Organic Versus Local SEO and the Importance of a Local SEO Audit. Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service and in-demand Digital Marketing Company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that he has posted a new guide to his company’s website that takes an in-depth look at local search engine optimization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy