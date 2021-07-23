Perception Launches a Free Educational Program Alongside the Release of Holo-SDK Technology
Perception, a deep-tech company, has announced the launch of their Holo-SDK software in the UK. Holo-SDK is a Unity plugin that allows users to view holographic Augmented Reality images through their own desktop screen. This system is known as Desktop AR, which turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real world using a webcam and anaglyph glasses.aithority.com
