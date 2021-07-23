Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

KABUL, July 23 (Reuters) - The United States has carried out air strikes to support Afghan government forces who have been under pressure from the Taliban as U.S.-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday the air strikes were in support of Afghan security forces in recent days but did not provide details.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes were on Wednesday night on the outskirts of the southern city of Kandahar, killing three of their fighters and destroying two vehicles.

"We confirm these air strikes and we condemn this in strongest term, it is a clear attack and violation of the Doha deal as they can't have operations after May," he said, referring to an agreement between the United States and the Taliban clearing the way for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

"If they conduct any operation then they will be responsible for the consequences."

Reuters could not immediately reach a spokesperson for U.S. forces in Afghanistan to confirm the time and location of the strikes.

Under the original withdrawal deal between the United States and the Taliban, brokered by the Trump administration and signed in Qatar's capital, all foreign troops were expected to be gone by May if the Taliban met security guarantees.

President Joe Biden announced in April that U.S. troops would withdraw by Sept. 11, angering the Taliban who had expected the withdrawal to be completed by May.

Since Biden's withdrawal decision, violence has risen sharply with the militants launching major offensives, taking districts and important border crossings and encircling or closing in on several provincial capitals, including Kandahar.

Almost all U.S. troops, except those protecting the embassy in Kabul and the capital's airport, have left the country. read more

The rival Afghan sides have held peace talks in Doha but progress has been slow.

Kandahar province has traditionally been a Taliban stronghold and fighting there has been heavy in recent weeks with the insurgents capturing the main border crossing with Pakistan in the south, at Spin Boldak.

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in the area last Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#U S#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Resurgent Taliban escalates nationwide offensive in Afghanistan

The Taliban escalated its nationwide offensive in Afghanistan on Sunday, renewing assaults on three major cities and rocketing a major airport in the south amid warnings that the conflict was rapidly worsening. As Afghan government forces struggled with a resurgent Taliban after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, hundreds of...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan president on Monday blamed the American troops’ speedy pullout for the worsening violence in his country and said that his administration would now focus on protecting provincial capitals and major urban areas in the face of the rapidly advancing Taliban. Ashraf Ghani also urged...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

Biden administration to open door to more Afghans to relocate to U.S. over Taliban danger

The Biden administration plans to allow more Afghans to relocate to the U.S. as refugees because of the growing threat of Taliban violence, the State Department said Monday. The administration said it will launch a program that would permit thousands of Afghans to resettle to U.S. soil, including those who worked for U.S.-funded organizations, as well as U.S.-based media outlets.
Afghanistandallassun.com

Afghan Fear Complete Taliban Takeover

Young people who have spoken against Taliban rule in Afghanistan or who adopted lifestyles that don't fit the fundamentalist regime say they fear for their livelihoods and lives as the insurgent group gains more territory. "We live in very critical and dangerous circumstances right now," said Murtaza Ahmadi, a writer,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city

KABUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters pushed deeper into the southern Afghan provincial capital of Lashkargahon Monday and closed in on government buildings, a senior official said, as the insurgents pressed a rapid advance. Heavy fighting was raging close to the National Directorate of Security, the prison and the...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Afghan Fighting Rages As US And UK Accuse Taliban Of Massacring Civilians

Afghan forces battled to stop a first major city from falling to the Taliban Monday as the United States and Britain accused the insurgents of "massacring civilians" in a town they recently captured near the Pakistan border. Taliban fighters assaulted at least three provincial capitals overnight -- Lashkar Gah, Kandahar...
Foreign Policywincountry.com

Afghan president blames worsening security situation on sudden U.S. pullout

KABUL (Reuters) -President Ashraf Ghani on Monday blamed Afghanistan’s fast-deteriorating security situation on a “sudden” decision by the United States to withdraw its troops, but said his government had a plan to bring conditions under control within six months. Taliban insurgents have moved in on three provincial capitals in the...
ImmigrationNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Expands Refugee Program for Afghans as Taliban Escalates Violence

The Biden administration announced Monday that it will expand refugee eligibility for Afghans as the United States withdraws troops and the Taliban escalates violence in the war-torn country. Afghans who worked for the U.S. and NATO military operations but do not meet the minimum time-in-service requirement for a special immigrant...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

US, UK embassies in Afghanistan accuse Taliban of possible war crimes

KABUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. and British embassies in Kabul said on Monday the insurgent Taliban may have committed war crimes in southern Afghanistan by carrying out revenge murders of civilians, a charge denied by the insurgents. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban negotiating team member based in Doha, told...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan with at least three rockets overnight, the insurgent group's spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the aim was to thwart air strikes conducted by Afghan government forces. "Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy were...
WorldBirmingham Star

Pakistan's ISI supports Taliban offensive, says Afghan govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): Taliban have intensified their violent campaign across Afghanistan and their military offensive was supported by Pakistani notorious spy agency -- ISI, which was trying to align the terror group with Haqqani network and Al-Qaeda, said the Afghan Foreign Ministry. While the Taliban seized over 193...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

China brands America's involvement in Afghanistan a 'failure' and hails the Taliban as an 'pivotal military and political force' in first talks after the US-led troop withdrawal

China has branded the United States' mission in Afghanistan a 'failure' as the country's foreign minister met with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials. Wang Yi called the group 'a pivotal military and political force' in Afghanistan,' saying it was 'expected to play an important role in the process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.'
Foreign Policy1230kfjb.com

Aid Is Ahead For Afghans Who Helped U.S. Troops

Senator Joni Ernst says a bipartisan proposal to help Afghan civilians who worked with the U-S military is included in a security-related bill that easily cleared the House AND Senate yesterday. There’s money for processing special immigrant visas as well as travel and housing assistance in the bill. The bill’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy