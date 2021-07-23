Governor Murphy signs legislation supporting veterans and servicemembers
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Thursday signed legislation (S-278, S-956, and S-961) which supports New Jersey veterans and servicemembers and grants them easier access to higher education, expands access to the disabled veterans’ property tax exemption, and establishes an annual grant program within the Troops to College Program to recognize institutions of higher education that offer extensive veteran programs and services.wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0