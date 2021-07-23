Cancel
LeadAngel Grows Customer Base by over 100% and New Feature Updates

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts in B2B lead, contact & account management solutions, announced the revenue has increased by over 100% in a year. Additionally, LeadAngel announced the release of its Summer 2021 feature upgrade. LeadAngel’s latest B2B revenue operations suite provides an end to end lead management, contact management and account management. Additionally, 3rd party integrations (with tools such as Marketo) are also available for Account Based Marketing.

