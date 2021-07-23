First-ever Frenchy's Seafood Market opens on Dunedin Causeway

The bright orange building sits right on the Dunedin Causeway, almost across from its current restaurant, Frenchy's Outpost.

The Market is a brand new venture for Frenchy himself.

"This is just, you know, the latest evolution of what we've been doing for 40 years, and who knows, there's probably more stuff down the road. I mean, I keep the door open with, you know, if it makes sense, and it's going to be good," says Michael 'Frenchy' Preston, owner of Frenchy's Restaurants.

"It's going to be good for a community and good for us and people that worked with me for a long time. They need new experiences, you know, new challenges, stuff like that. So if we can facilitate that and make everybody happy at the same time and, and make some money, because that's how you find out if you're doing a good job."

The market just opened a few weeks ago and is already finding success and repeat customers.

Inside, an array of fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables. You'll also find some pantry and frozen items to complete your meal. A steamer bar is also available. The clams come directly from Cedar Key, the shrimp is directly from Tampa Bay and the Soggy Shring Company, plus Frenchy's has its own fleet of grouper and commercial fishing boats.

For General Manager Michael Gonzalez, the market is a welcome addition to the community.

"It's really a special feeling. You know, I grew up right here five minutes away, you know, my kids, my family we play on this Causeway ever since I was little so to have this location here is really a dream come true and able to you know, do what I love and put out quality food and you know, share my passion for meat and seafood and good times eating at home," Gonzalez said.

"You know, that's really what it is. We want people to come in here and pick up something great to eat and not have to work too hard and kind of have some of the preparation done already and come home and open up the package and set it on the grill and you know everyone's smiling and happy and didn't really have much to do rather than pick it up."

Click here to read more about the market and see what's in stock.