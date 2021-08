Panic Inc. revealed today that they will officially open up pre-orders for their upcoming pocket-sized mobile console, Playdate. The console has been in the works for over two years now, but it looks like we're about to cross the finish line for it to be released to the public as the company will officially take orders for the main console and its accessories on Thursday, July 29th, at 10am PT. Right now we know that the Playdate Cover will also be available for $29, and a bundle with the console and Cover will be available for $199. We have a little more info on the console and the pre-order happening next week, as we look forward to seeing how the pre-order totals come out for this particular item.