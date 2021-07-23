Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Elma Little League wins historic state title

By Ryan Sparks, Sports
Posted by 
The Daily World
The Daily World
 10 days ago

For the decades and decades of Little League baseball in the state of Washington, no team from Grays Harbor County had claimed a state title in the modern era.

That all changed on Thursday afternoon.

The Elma Little League Juniors Division team — a squad made up of 12- 14-year-old All-Stars from a town of approximately 3,300 people — snapped that state title drought in emphatic fashion, hammering North Central (Seattle) Little League 12-5 to claim the state championship at Funko Field in Everett.

“I’m happy for the kids. They put in a lot of work over many years playing baseball together and this is what they ended up getting toward the end of their little league careers,” Elma head coach William McGaffey said. “Just pure happiness for them.”

After a scoreless first inning, Elma jumped out to a 9-0 in the top of the second, getting the offense rolling on a solo home run off the bat of pitcher Cam Green.

Elma wasn’t done, scoring eight more runs in the frame off a two-run triple by TJ Dunlap, RBI singles from Tanner Moe and Brody Palmer, a two-run double from Green, a fielder’s choice RBI by Rusty Johnson and a run-scoring single from Braiden Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aihPU_0b5WW3Ys00

By the time the dust settled, Elma’s offense had scored nine runs after just six outs, leaving little doubt as to the outcome.

“We just told them to play smart and have fun, to take in the moment. I think the whole team was relaxed. They were dancing and swaying to the music being played during warm-ups and they were ready to go play ball,” McGaffey said of his team’s ability to not let the moment overwhelm them.

“I can honestly say I was very confident in our players the moment we stepped on the field. … Just the way they’ve been playing and gelling as a team and the hard work they put in … I just knew we were going to do it.”

After North Central responded with a pair of runs off Green in the bottom half of the second, the Elma offense was at it again in the third, scoring a pair of runs on a Palmer double to right field with one out.

Green allowed two runs in the bottom half of the inning on consecutive two-out, bases-loaded walks, but Jack Alexander singled to drive in an insurance run in the top of the fourth for a 12-4 lead.

That was more than enough run support for Green and Dunlap, who combined to allow just one run over the final four innings.

“I can’t say anything bad about the way Cameron pitched today. He was lights out, throwing strikes and was dialed in,” McGaffey said of his starter, who allowed two earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in 4 2-3 innings pitched. “Same with TJ, they were both dialed in because they wanted to win this game that bad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n1MV_0b5WW3Ys00

Dunlap allowed a run on three hits with a strikeout and a walk in pitching the final 2 1-3 innings.

Offensively, Elma was impressive in winning its fifth straight game of the tournament. Six of Elma’s 16 hits were for extra bases and eight different Elma players collected a hit in the game, with six players having multi-hit games.

Dunlap (3-5, 3B, 2R, 2RBI), Moe (2-4, 2B, R, RBI) and Alexander (2-4, 2R, RBI) combined to go 7-for-13 at the top of the order, while Palmer (2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI), Green (3-5, HR, 2B, 2R, 3RBI) and Stewart (2-2, R, RBI) did the bulk of the damage down the lineup card.

When Dunlap caught a pop out by North Central’s Avery Ducsik to end the game, it secured the first state title for Elma Little League and the first Juniors championship for a team representing District 3.

McGaffey said the accolades are well-deserved.

“The kids were smiling and loving it (upon winning the championship). … I think they weren’t just happy for themselves, but for each other because they know how many games we’ve played together over the course of many years,” he said, reflecting on the historic accomplishment.

“It’s awesome to know that’s how we will be remembered. I hope these kids take it forward with them throughout their lives and enjoy this moment and cherish it because nobody in Elma is going to forget it.”

Comments / 0

The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
708
Followers
65
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Elma, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#Elma Little League#2r#District 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy