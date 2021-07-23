17-year-old boy hospitalized in Northeast DC shooting

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital following a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

MPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast around 1:16 a.m., said 6th District Watch Commander Capt. Mancuso. Police had received a 911 call about the shooting, and Shotspotter technology also picked up the sound of gunshots around the same time, Mancuso said.

When police arrived on scene, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers reported the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses on the scene. So far, there is no word from investigators on suspects or a possible motive in this shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

