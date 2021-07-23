Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Michael Saylor Brings The Thunder To Venezuelan Bitcoin-Only Podcast

By Eduardo Próspero
NEWSBTC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone is doing his part, that’s Michael Saylor. The MicroStrategy CEO proved that he’s a stand-up guy by sharing the knowledge on a medium-sized podcast that’s usually in Spanish. Saylor went in on the topics du jour and revealed never-before-heard secrets. What does he think about El Salvador? What’s up with the infamous Mining Council? Is MicroStrategy in a vulnerable position? Keep reading for those answers and more.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuela#Bitcoin Network#Microstrategy#Coinbase Source#Btc Usd#The Mining Council#Wallstreet#Salvadoran#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
MarketsCoinTelegraph

There’s no reason not to hold Bitcoin for 100 years, Michael Saylor says

Michael Saylor, CEO of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, has staunchly defended the company’s bullish, long-term Bitcoin (BTC) position based on its unique potential to evolve into “the future of the property.”. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Saylor argued that MicroStrategy’s big bet on Bitcoin, which it has turned to...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bull Bitcoin’s Pleb.Hodl On The Importance Of Orange Pills

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s "Meet The Taco Plebs," I sat down with Bull Bitcoin’s newest head of marketing, Pleb.Hodl (@btcplebeian on Twitter) to discuss his unique Bitcoin rabbit hole story, his new position at Bull Bitcoin, the effect Bitcoin has on one’s mindset and much more. Pleb.Hodl went...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

PayPal reportedly assembling crypto team in Ireland as Bitcoin adoption grows

Global payments provider PayPal is in the process of recruiting for several cryptocurrency-related positions at its Ireland offices, further highlighting the company’s ambitions in the rapidly growing digital asset market. The Dublin-based Irish Independent, one of the country’s most popular news outlets, reported Sunday that PayPal is looking to fill...
WorldCoinDesk

Digging Into El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bill

Though many had predicted governmental adoption of bitcoin would come, none had predicted it would happen so soon. The rest of the world has watched attentively as El Salvador embarks on a nation-scale trial run of bitcoin as legal tender. This unprecedented circumstance brings an abundance of technical and social challenges.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is ‘a trillion dollar opportunity’ for tech giants

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon would benefit from implementing bitcoin in their mobile apps, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said that Firm, which bought nearly 14,000 bitcoins in the second quarter, will continue to buy it. active while avoiding investments in Ethereum, DeFi. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said during the company’s...
StocksInvestorPlace

MSTR Stock: Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Is Winning Big From the Bitcoin Rebound

Michael Saylor is truly a force to be reckoned with in the crypto space. The evergreen Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) supporter has been pushing hard to get the masses to adopt digital currency as a hedge against inflation, and his influence does not go unnoticed. Likewise, when Bitcoin rises and falls, Saylor’s MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is often at its mercy. That’s why today, as the crypto asset class takes off once again, MSTR stock is seeing huge gains.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Brings A Foundation Of Truth To Money

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I talked to the one and only Mitch Klee, a repeat contributor here at the magazine and common presence in our Twitter Spaces. Mitch and I discussed several topics, including his inspiration for both of his Bitcoin Magazine articles. These...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Can Bitcoin Bring World Peace? Jack Dorsey Hopes So

Jack Dorsey was one of the featured speakers at The B Word Conference Wednesday. He spoke of how the two companies he founded will use Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and also his grand ambitions for the cryptocurrency. Dorsey was featured at the event with Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood and Tesla...
CoinDesk

What Is Latin America’s Love for Bitcoin? Feat. Sebastian Serrano

Ripio was founded in 2013 and since then has been expanding in the region with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay as well as Mexico and Spain. Ripio bought Brazil’s second-largest exchange, BitcoinTrade, in January. (Full disclosure: One of Ripio’s early investors was Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.)
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

How Bitcoin Solves The Store Of Value Problem

When a valuation of a company is made, it is done by modelling future cash flows and discounting them to the present-day value in a discounted cash flow model. Fundamentally, this relies on the estimates of future cash flows to accurately determine what the current valuation for a company should be. All sorts of assumptions need to be made to accurately determine this competition in the marketplace — future demand for the product or service, and technological innovations all among them.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Investors Are Panicking Today

Cryptocurrency prices spiked on low volume over the weekend. But most cryptocurrencies are back in the red on Monday. As Congress debates a controversial definition in its new infrastructure bill, crypto prices could remain volatile. What happened. Some commentators are calling it a "freakout." Others, a "panic." Whatever you call...
Economydecrypt.co

China's Digital Yuan vs Bitcoin

Of the world's major economies, China is closest to creating a fully-fledged central bank digital currency with its digital yuan. Like Bitcoin, the digital yuan facilitates digital peer-to-peer payment. However, it differs in that it is controlled by a central authority rather than relying on a decentralized ledger. Today, over...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Will Polygon (MATIC), 'Ethereum's Internet of Blockchain,' Reach $100?

Ethereum protocol Polygon (MATIC) is designed to "create, issue, and manage digital securities on the blockchain." The protocol is centered around Polygon SDK, which is a framework that enables people to build different types of blockchain applications and decentralized finance (DeFi) services. Polygon has many promising decentralized features like an interchain scalability solution that gives an infrastructure for creating blockchain networks that can interface with each other. It also offers adaptability and scalability of alt chains along with Ethereum’s security, liquidity, and interoperability. With these capabilities, is it possible for MATIC to reach $100?
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

This Bitcoin Pioneer Envisions Future Of Cryptocurrencies As True Digital Cash

The development of payment options is not always visible and has taken a variety of forms. From crisp banknotes, humanity has moved on to cheques. Increasingly, one or two compact credit cards are used instead of bulky wallets. Rather than passing cash from hand to hand, we are more frequently sending payments by bank transfer. Previously, it wasn't always possible to keep track of who created these ideas. And the implementation of innovations has sometimes taken decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy