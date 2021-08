Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with reporter Jess Hardin. It’s Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, and last week I discovered Youngstown. It all went down when a dear friend sent me a tweet from the account Midwest Modern depicting three angular-jawed young men with crunchy, spiked hair, skinny soul patches and dime-size hoop earrings. A blue sacred heart of Jesus-style flash of light emanates from the chest of the polo-clad central figure. Beneath their torsos, lowercase purplish letters spell out “youngstown” in a sans-serif font.