Harry Stine is weighing in on off-target dicamba movement that has occurred in soybeans this month. “In my opinion, dicamba has caused more damage to American agriculture than anything I have witnessed in my lifetime. (And I am old :)),” writes the founder of the Stine Seed Company, Adel, Iowa, in an e-mail. “I told Robb Fraley (retired chief technology officer) of Monsanto (bought by Bayer in 2018) this in the late summer of 2017. The vast majority of dicamba damage goes unreported as farmers do not want to upset their neighbors and they have learned that reporting dicamba damage accomplishes absolutely nothing.”