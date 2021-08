Despite recruiting half as many experienced advisors as a year ago, Stifel Financial’s wealth manager reached record levels of client assets and quarterly revenue. The St. Louis-based firm known as one of the largest wealth managers in the regional employee channel is ramping up its rebranded independent broker-dealer in an effort to recruit more in the IBD sector as well, CEO Ron Kruszewski said in an earnings call with analysts after the company disclosed its second quarter earnings on July 28. Although the headcount for Stifel’s Global Wealth Management is up from last year, the firm recruited 14 experienced financial advisors with $12 million in annual production, compared to 28 representatives with $23 million in the same period of 2020. It’s the second straight quarter of lower recruiting gains for Stifel.