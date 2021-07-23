Geekvape and Paris Saint-Germain Announce Official Partnership

SHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- On July 23rd (GMT+8), before the new Ligue 1 season kicks off, Geekvape, the world-renowned vape brand, and Paris Saint-Germain, the European football powerhouse, announced together the official partnership starting from the 2021-2022 season. It is the first time in history that a football giant partners with a vape brand. Both sides will work together on campaigns, TV commercials and co-branded products in authorized countries. Geekvape fans around the world will also have the opportunity to see the team in real life.