Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Geekvape and Paris Saint-Germain Announce Official Partnership

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- On July 23rd (GMT+8), before the new Ligue 1 season kicks off, Geekvape, the world-renowned vape brand, and Paris Saint-Germain, the European football powerhouse, announced together the official partnership starting from the 2021-2022 season. It is the first time in history that a football giant partners with a vape brand. Both sides will work together on campaigns, TV commercials and co-branded products in authorized countries. Geekvape fans around the world will also have the opportunity to see the team in real life.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#Sports Club#Cnw#European#Geekvape Technology#Chinese#Qsi#Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
SoccerSkySports

Lille 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Les Dogues clinch first French Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino endured a losing start to the 2021/22 season as Ligue 1 holders Lille secured a 1-0 win in the French Super Cup. Xeka's first-half thunderbolt was enough to inflict defeat on PSG, who were pipped to the domestic title by Lille last campaign by a solitary point.
SoccerESPN

Lille down Paris Saint-Germain in French Champions Trophy match

Portuguese midfielder Xeka scored the only goal as Ligue 1 champions Lille beat Coupe de France winners Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Super Cup on Sunday. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) The win gives Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec a trophy in his first game since replacing...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $26.22 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.22 or 0.00065227 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $33.78 million and $25.06 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview, Tips and Odds

Bloomfield Stadium in the Israeli capital city of Tel Aviv will host this year’s edition of the French Super Cup which will see Lille coming up against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. This game comes as a reminder that the official start of Ligue 1 matches will be in one week time.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Sergio Ramos forced to wait for Paris Saint-Germain debut after picking up a calf injury - with the veteran defender, 35, yet to appear in PSG colours after his free transfer from Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos will be forced to wait for the chance to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut after picking up a calf injury. The French giants announced that the knock will keep him out of their pre-season friendly against Sevilla on Tuesday 27. Veteran defender Ramos had hoped to return for...
SoccerBBC

Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward and Barcelona settle legal dispute

Barcelona have reached an out-of-court agreement with their former player Neymar to end a legal dispute in "amicable fashion". Brazil forward Neymar, 29, claimed Barca refused to pay him £37.2m in owed loyalty bonuses after his £200m move to Paris St-Germain in 2017. Barca then started legal proceedings to get...
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus for pre-season training amid rumours the Portugal star could leave Turin this summer for Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Juventus for pre-season training amidst rumours he could leave Turin this summer, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain mooted as possible destinations. The 36-year-old was given extra time off to recuperate after reaching the last-16 with Portugal at Euro 2020. Ronaldo's future has been the...
SoccerCBS Sports

Mauricio Pochettino to coach Paris Saint-Germain through 2023

Mauricio Pochettino is under contract as Paris Saint-Germain head coach until 2023, the Ligue 1 club has announced this Friday. The Argentine and his staff will stay at Parc des Princes for at least two more seasons after the initial agreement was until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Pochettino,...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Paris Saint-Germain fans send warning to Paul Pogba over prospective transfer

Paul Pogba has been told by Paris Saint-Germain fans he will not be welcome at the club following interest in signing him from Manchester United this summer. PSG supporters have displayed a banner at their Parc des Princes stadium reading: “Pogba, you should listen to your mother. She doesn't want you here, neither do we.” The reference to Pogba’s mother refers to her being a fan of bitter rivals Marseille.
Beauty & Fashionfourfourtwo.com

Paris Saint-Germain drop their brand new 2021/22 Nike away kit

Paris Saint-Germain have released their brand-new Nike away kit for the 2021/22 season. The white Nike effort takes influence from the classic home PSG shirts, which traditionally feature a central vertical column running down the shirt. This was designed by club president Daniel Hechter in the 1970s - but isn't included on the home top for the French giants this season.
SoccerYardbarker

Watch: Ivan Rakitic gives Sevilla the lead against Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla are facing Paris Saint-Germain this evening in a high-profile friendly at Estadio Algarve in southern Portugal, just a couple of hours from the Andalusian capital. Ivan Rakitic put them into the lead in the 40th minute, converting from a penalty kick after Youssef En-Nesyri was brought down by Keylor Navas.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Mauricio Pochettino extends his Paris St Germain contract until 2023

Mauricio Pochettino’s contract at Paris St Germain has been extended until 2023, the French club have announced. The former Tottenham manager signed an 18-month deal with the option of an extra year when he took charge at the Parc des Princes in January. That option has now been taken up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy