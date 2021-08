Asia’s heavyweight markets have started the week on a very positive note, after China initially dipped on weak PMI data. China’s Shanghai Composite, CSI 300 and Hang Seng all dropped in early trade with the mainland exchanges, abruptly reversing course as foreign investors pumped nearly a billion dollars down the Hong Kong to Shanghai/Shenzhen Connect. That has seen a stunning reversal as regulatory risk has been forgotten. The Shanghai Composite is 2.10% higher, the CSI 300 has leapt by 2.50%, and the Hang Seng is 0.90% to the positive.