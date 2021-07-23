The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces 3 New Titles of Hit Barbarian Series

Bleeding Cool looked at Image Comics' July solicitation for Deadly Class #48 and looked at the Amazon listing for the collection of #48 to #52 listed as Kids Will Be Skeletons, named after the Mogwai track. The solicitation read "Sins must be atoned for, and few have as many sins as the students of Kings Domain. Old rivalries come to a head, and dark secrets are revealed, as the deadliest people on earth are reunited one last time." And that the storyline runs from Deadly Class #49 through an extra-sized #50 for Christmas and the New Year, and concludes in Deadly Class #52. This all sounded rather final, but even more so now that the Amazon listing for the arc has been relabelled "A Fond Farewell", a song by Elliott Smith. Which sounds even more final!