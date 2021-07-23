Cancel
The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces 3 New Titles of Hit Barbarian Series

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABLAZE continues its bestselling Conan titles with 3 new releases for The Cimmerian series for print and digital release this Fall. The publisher has found a clever way to publish Conan the Barbarian stories outside the trademark of the current rights holders with uncensored adaptations of the original prose stories from Europe. Robert E. Howard's iconic hero takes on new adventures in the full-color, unexpurgated swordplay of THE CIMMERIAN: BEYOND THE BACK RIVER #1, releasing in October, as well as a hardcover edition of collected comic issues in THE CIMMERIAN Vol. 3, similarly set for release in October. The earlier release of the hardcover edition of THE CIMMERIAN Vol. 1, which recently sold out, also goes into its second printing.

