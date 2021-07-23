Cancel
Bio doc 'Val' a must for fans of Kilmer

By James Verniere
Boston Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and Coolidge Corner Theatre. Stare into the mirror that is “Val,” a biographical documentary by and about the actor known as Val Kilmer. What you see is Kilmer in all his iterations: as a boy, as a young actor, a more seasoned actor, a man in his 60s with a tracheostomy tube recovering from throat cancer. You will also see Kilmer as Iceman in “Top Gun” (and engaging in high jinks behind the scenes), as Madmartigan in “Willow,” as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s “The Doors,” Simon Templar in “The Saint,” opposite Marlon Brando in the folly that was “The Island of Dr. Moreau.” You will see him at a high point creatively in “Tombstone” as the terminally ill gunfighter Doc Holliday, twirling his six-guns, and you will see him at his lowest ebb as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the awful “Batman Forever,” suffocating in the mask and rubber suit. You may fall in love with Kilmer all over again, which I believe is the intention of the film. Or, you may get sick of him, all over again. Half of the shots in “Val” are close-ups.

Val Kilmer Reveals the Reason He Didn't Want to Do 'Top Gun'

Val Kilmer's career could have looked a lot different had he followed his initial gut feeling on Top Gun. The New York Post reports that the 61-year-old actor said in his recently released documentary Val that when he was first approached about the movie, he didn't want to do it.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Has Never Seen All of Oliver Stone’s Version of His ‘Natural Born Killers’

Quentin Tarantino’s disdain for “Natural Born Killers,” the movie Oliver Stone made from the script he sold to the director, has become well-known in the 27 years since it was released. Though still the story of psychopathic killers Mickey and Mallory Knox (Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis), the script was heavily revised by Stone, along with screenwriter David Veloz, and associate producer Richard Rutowski, with Tarantino ending up with a story credit.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Dennis Quaid vs. Val Kilmer: Who Was the Best 'Doc Holliday'?

The gunfight at the legendary O.K. Corral is one of the most well-known stories in the history of the Wild West. The scene has been revisited numerous times over the years in Hollywood in classic cowboy films and TV shows. In fact, the real-life Wyatt Earp even served as a consultant on the sets of old John Wayne movies to help make sure things were portrayed as accurately as possible on the big screen. He's an iconic western hero, with a life full of adventure outside of miraculously surviving the O.K. Corral.
MoviesSFGate

Review: 'Val' offers a deep portrait of the actor Val Kilmer

In his latest film, Val Kilmer gets an unusual screen credit for a bona fide Hollywood movie star: cinematographer. That's because the documentary “Val” is built on thousands of hours Kilmer filmed since he was a boy — growing up, on movie sets, in cars, in hospitals. This is a lifetime-in-the-making cinematographer’s credit.
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Review: Intimate ‘Val’ lets Val Kilmer tell his own story

"My name is Val Kilmer," the voice says, but it's not Val Kilmer speaking. It's his son, Jack, who narrates "Val," the deeply moving and profoundly intimate documentary about the enigmatic actor and movie star. Val Kilmer no longer sounds like you remember him sounding, and he no longer looks...
CelebritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Turning the camera on himself, ‘Val’ is a revealing portrait of the life of Kilmer

A movie star’s turbulent narcissism meets a cancer survivor’s vulnerable reflection in “Val,” a documentary about Val Kilmer that is also from Val Kilmer. Leo Scott and Ting Poo are the credited directors of this intimate look at a complicated actor’s bumpy life, but their subject is also the cinematographer — Kilmer having turned the camera on himself perhaps more often than the professional machinery of moviemaking ever did.
MoviesFandango

Val (2021)

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
CelebritiesWLFI.com

Val Kilmer leads a tantalizing tour of his life and career in 'Val'

Val Kilmer joins the ranks of celebrities that fastidiously documented their lives via video, then shared that in documentary form. But "Val" feels more deeply personal and fascinating than most, catching its star in the wake of a terrible illness and exploring the "difficult" label he bore as an actor, one whose career choices didn't always serve him well.
MoviesMining Journal

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and new documentary, ‘Val’

CANNES, France — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
MoviesA.V. Club

Val Kilmer didn't want to do "silly," "warmongering" Top Gun at first

Today marked the limited release (ahead of a streaming debut on August 6) of Amazon’s new documentary Val, in which Val Kilmer tells his life’s story, through both his own words, and decades’ worth of home video footage. (Although the actual narration of the film comes largely from Kilmer’s son, Jack, due to speaking difficulties Kilmer experiences due to being diagnosed with throat cancer a few years back.) Stories from the documentary are already starting to filter back—including Kilmer’s assertion that he really didn’t want to star opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun, the film that helped elevate him from “That goofy kid from Top Secret! and Real Genius” into a certified blockbuster star.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Val' is a heartwarming must-see documentary about longtime actor Kilmer

Jul. 23—Val Kilmer, a poster boy of blockbuster-crazed '80s and '90s Hollywood, exists in the duality of being both a household name and a faded entry of America's pop culture memory. His story is unfortunately not unique to Hollywood — an actor who was catapulted into the spotlight before he...
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Sports, Val Kilmer featured at Magic Lantern on Friday

Above: The sports movie "12 Mighty Orphans" opens Friday at the Magic Lantern Theatre. (Photo/Sony Pictures) Of all the variations that movie genres offer, one of the most enjoyable is what my wife calls – with all due respect – the “cheesy sports flick.”. The range of quality in this...
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

Review: Moving Val Kilmer doc shows a man who won’t give in to self-pity

We’ve heard about Val Kilmer’s recent health problems. We know his voice has been ravaged by throat cancer. Even so, it’s shocking when Kilmer first appears onscreen in “Val,” seemingly a shell of man who was Iceman, Tom Cruise’s rival in “Top Gun,” Jim Morrison in “The Doors” and Doc Holliday in “Tombstone.” Where once he seemed arrogant, ambitious and oh-so talented, here he seems frail and in transition.
MoviesKSDK

'Val' offers an intimate glimpse into the life and times of Val Kilmer

ST. LOUIS — Do we really know an actor, or do the movies they are in tell that story for us?. Many people know Val Kilmer by three notable roles: Iceman, Doc Holliday, and Batman. But what the new documentary, "Val," chronicling 40 years of camcorder footage shot by Kilmer himself, shows you is that there was much more to him than just action/cut, takes, and on-set drama.
MoviesThe New Yorker

“Val,” Reviewed: A Val Kilmer Documentary Reveals Thwarted Hollywood Dreams

It’s ineffably painful, in the new documentary “Val,” to see Val Kilmer, an actor still in his prime, enduring the effects of throat cancer. His treatment for the disease, which involved a tracheostomy, led to the extreme impairment of his voice—for the most part, he needs to cover a hole in a small plastic prosthesis in order to speak, and the result is a diminished monotone. (The movie features subtitles when he speaks.) “Val,” directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, is nonetheless Kilmer’s self-portrait and autobiography. It is not a great film—its form is less personal than its substance, its revelations and insights come only intermittently. Yet it is, in its key moments, something equally significant: it offers Kilmer a showcase that he has been denied, not only by the ravages of cancer but, long before, by the troubled course of his career and the inherent obstacles of Hollywood filmmaking.

