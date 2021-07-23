Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

EXCLUSIVE Poundland owner Pepco to create 13,000 jobs in next three years

By James Davey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The owner of the discount chains Pepco, Poundland and Dealz, Pepco Group , plans to create about 13,000 net new jobs across Europe over the next three years as it aggressively opens new stores, its boss told Reuters.

Chief Executive Andy Bond said the majority of the new jobs would be in continental Europe, as it bets that shoppers will flock to cheaper stores following the devastation of the pandemic and as people search for bargains amid inflation.

While many European retailers have shifted operations online, shut stores and cut jobs to survive COVID-19, Pepco is heading in the other direction.

"Unlike many bricks and mortar retailers which are all about stories of 'haven't we done a good job where we're staying alive', we're very confident about our growth," Bond, a former boss of British supermarket chain Asda, said.

Bond has said Pepco could benefit from inflationary pressure as people become more price-sensitive.

Pepco Group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May and now has a 6.9 billion euro ($8.13 billion) valuation, currently employs around 35,000, trading from about 3,400 stores in 16 countries. It will start trading in its 17th, Austria, in September.

The group is targeting more than 1 billion euros in core earnings within five to seven years. In June it reported first-half underlying earnings of 324 million euros, up 16.8%.

It draws comparisons with British discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L), which has seen its shares rise 125% since the day before Britain entered its first pandemic lockdown.

ONLINE SCEPTICISM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9pEe_0b5WTQZJ00
A woman leaves a branch of Poundland in Altrincham, Britain January 7 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Like many discount retailers, Pepco has not embraced online deliveries when an average basket size is 7 to 8 euros.

"Our consumer dynamic, our geographical spread and our business model make us most defendable against online and most unlikely to go online," said Bond.

Poundland is, however, conducting a small online trial in central England to better understand customer demand.

"Personally, I've been very sceptical. However, it is such a macro trend, we've got to learn about it, because I have no intention of looking like the idiot who called the world flat when it was actually round," said Bond.

He said if there were customers who were willing to spend a basket of around 60 UK pounds ($82.37) it could be viable. The group is also looking for a partner in eastern Europe for a trial.

Pepco shares have soared over 36% since listing. Priced at 40 zlotys at the IPO, they were trading at 54.5 zlotys on Friday.

"I think it's almost the optimum outcome both for buyer and seller that the share price goes up progressively post float," said Bond, who retains shares worth about 44.2 million euros.

South African conglomerate Steinhoff (SNHJ.J), which is still grappling with the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal, retains the majority of Pepco Group's equity, though that holding is controlled by creditors.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

($1 = 0.7284 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poundland#Ipo#Uk#Dealz Pepco Group#European#British#Asda#B M#South African#Pepco Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyBBC

Wren Kitchens to create 300 jobs at worktop factory

A kitchen company is to create up to 300 jobs at its quartz worktop factory. Wren Kitchens says the recruitment drive at its manufacturing plant in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, will help to meet "unprecedented demand". The factory, which opened last month, is expected to be operating at full capacity by...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public Healthwsau.com

France’s Axa rebounds from pandemic with 180% spike in net income

PARIS (Reuters) -French insurer Axa on Monday posted a 180% surge in net income in the first half as the company rebounded from a spike in pandemic-related claims which led to it booking a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) charge last year. Axa, Europe’s second-largest insurer after Allianz, said net...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan shares bounce back as upbeat earnings offset virus worries

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average bounced back on Monday from a near-seven-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat earnings countered concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, which threatens a fragile recovery in the economy. The Nikkei rose 1.58% to 27,715.54, almost erasing losses...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Heineken warns on COVID, rising costs after profit doubles

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, expects the pandemic to weigh on key Asian and African markets for the rest of the year and warned rising commodity costs would eat into margins, after reporting first-half earnings above expectations. Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink, who has been at the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Snubbed by KPN, EQT's Delta plans $2.4 bln Dutch fibre optic network

AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dutch telecommunications firm Delta, owned by Swedish private equity investor EQT, said on Monday it planned to spend 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion) over the next three years to build out its fibre optic network in the Netherlands, as it aims to compete with national telecoms company KPN NV..
Markets94.1 Duke FM

Japan’s biggest bank MUFG doubles quarterly profit as credit costs drop

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan’s largest lender by assets, on Monday reported that first-quarter net profit doubled year on year as credit-related costs dropped sharply. MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley, reported profit of 383.1 billion yen ($3.49 billion)...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Meggitt H1 Underlying Pretax Profit Declines; Announces Recommended Cash Offer By Parker

(RTTNews) - Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) reported first half profit before tax of 33.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 368.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 3.6 pence compared to a loss of 43.7 pence. The Group noted that its prior period performance significantly adversely impacted by exceptional impairment losses and other asset write-downs arising from the uncertainty facing the commercial aerospace industry following the COVID-19 outbreak. Underlying operating profit for the first half was 37% lower on an organic basis at 61.7 million pounds, reflecting a strong comparator in the first quarter of 2020. Underlying profit before tax decreased by 42% to 48.4 million pounds from 85.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 4.9 pence compared to 8.5 pence.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Parts supplier Senior reports first-half profit as markets recover

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc on Monday reported a first-half profit compared with a loss a year ago, as its end markets showed signs of recovery, encouraging the company to keep its annual outlook unchanged. The engineering firm, which supplies equipment to planemakers...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

AT&T's DirecTV to become standalone video business

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's (T.N) satellite television provider, DirecTV, will become a standalone video business as part of a deal between the wireless service provider and buyout firm TPG Capital. The video service unit said on Monday it will launch DirecTv Stream, a platform that will allow its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy