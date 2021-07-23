Space Western ‘Settlers’ strands viewers without much plot
Grade: B- Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Wyatt Rockefeller (yes, those Rockefellers), “Settlers” is a science-fiction Western about a family living in a harsh, hostile, high desert environment on Mars. In opening scenes, the film’s preteen female protagonist Remmy (a very good Brooklynn Prince) and her father Reza (a bearded Johnny Lee Miller) gaze at the night sky and spot the blueish ball of Earth among the firmament.www.bostonherald.com
