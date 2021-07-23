South Jersey’s Ultimate Ice Cream Guide – The Best Places to Try

This story appears in Fifty Grande Magazine #3, the Road Trip issue. Contrary to some misconceptions out there, New Jersey rocks, and not just in a “Bruce Springsteen is from here” kind of way. You know about Asbury Park and Jersey City’s street art cred, but among the highest echelons of emulsified-and-encased-meat aficionados, the state borders on holy ground. The variety is part of the allure. A number of niche regional serving styles expand the state’s offering from the more blue-collar, garden-variety hot dogs to high-end specialty sausages and many dogs in between. If you’ve never planned a trip around food — first, why not? — we respectfully put forth Jersey and its notable hot dog joints for your consideration. Here’s a mini guide to hot dog delight.