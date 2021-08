Country music superstar Jason Aldean took to social media on Sunday evening to share a hilarious yet adorable video of his youngest daughter. There’s no denying that Jason Aldean is one of the biggest forces in all of country music. As a matter of fact, he has a combined more than six million followers on just Twitter and Instagram. And those fans were treated to an adorable video from Aldean on Sunday. The clip shows Aldean’s youngest daughter, two-year-old Navy, belting out the lyrics to a song on their car ride.