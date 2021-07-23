Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Norwich sign midfielder Liam Gibbs from rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0IfJ_0b5WQPZx00
Former Ipswich midfielder Liam Gibbs, right, made his senior debut against Charlton in November (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Premier League newcomers Norwich have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs from bitter rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who made a single League One appearance for the Tractor Boys, has agreed a four-year contract at Carrow Road.

He will initially join the Canaries’ development and academy setup.

“It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward,” Gibbs told Norwich’s website after turning down a new deal at Portman Road.

“Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

“I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Gibbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#Carrow Road#Canaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Lasse Sorensen: Lincoln City sign midfielder from Stoke City

League One club Lincoln City have signed midfielder Lasse Sorensen from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old, who has represented Denmark at under-20 level, has agreed a "long-term" contract with the Imps. Sorensen made a total of eight first-team appearances for the Potters after making his debut in...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Grant Hanley signs new four-year contract extension at Norwich

Norwich captain Grant Hanley has signed a new four-year contract extension with the newly-promoted Premier League club. Scotland defender Hanley, 29, who started in all three of his country’s group games at Euro 2020, will remain at Carrow Road until 2025, Norwich announced on their official website. Norwich boss Daniel...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Brentford confirm first signing of the summer as Frank Onyeka joins from FC Midtjylland for undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Premier League newcomers

Premier League newcomers Brentford have made Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka their first signing of the summer. The 23-year-old joins from FC Midtjylland, where Bees owner Matthew Benham is the majority shareholder, for an undisclosed fee. Onyeka, who has passed a medical and received a work permit, has signed a five-year...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Tranmere sign midfielder Sam Foley

Tranmere have announced the signing of midfielder Sam Foley. The 34-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract having been released by Motherwell at the end of the season, and featured in Rovers’ pre-season win against Stalybridge Celtic earlier this week. As well as experience in the Scottish Premier League...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Frank Onyeka: Brentford sign FC Midtjylland midfielder

The 23-year-old Super Eagle has joined the promoted side on a five-year contract ahead of the new season. Brentford have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Frank Onyeka from Danish side FC Midtjylland. The promoted side has announced the arrival of the Super Eagle on a five-year contract, and he...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Portsmouth sign Norwich forward Gassan Ahadme

Portsmouth have bolstered their attacking options after signing Norwich City forward Gassan Ahadme on a season-long loan and former Birmingham City striker Jayden Reid. Reid, 20, has agreed a one-year deal with the club holding an option to extend it for a further 12 months. He had loans at Barrow...
Premier LeagueBBC

Timothee Dieng: Exeter City sign midfielder from Southend United

League Two club Exeter City have signed midfielder Timothee Dieng on a free transfer from Southend United. The 29-year-old, who failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Shrimpers after their relegation to the National League, has signed a one-year contract. Former Oldham Athletic and Bradford City man...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Albert Sambi Lokonga: Arsenal complete signing of midfielder from Anderlecht

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for an initial fee believed to be around £15m. The 21-year-old, who received his first call-up to Belgium’s international squad in March, made 33 appearances in the Belgian First Division A last season and scored three goals. Lokonga, who has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No 23 shirt, will reinforce Mikel Arteta’s options in central midfield with Granit Xhaka expected to join AS Roma this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi’s fraught time at the club ended with a move to Marseille. Dani Ceballos has also...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Brentford sign Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris

Brentford have signed Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris for an undisclosed fee. The Premier League newcomers have taken the 18-year-old across west London on a four-year deal. Peart-Harris – an England youth international – came through Chelsea’s youth system but leaves without making a first-team appearance. Bees boss Thomas Frank said...
Premier LeagueBBC

Sean Clare: Charlton Athletic sign midfielder from Oxford United

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Sean Clare from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old made 20 appearances for the U's last season, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Burton Albion. Former Gillingham and Hearts man Clare, who can also play...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

George Edmundson signs for Ipswich

Ipswich have signed George Edmundson from Rangers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old centre-back becomes the ninth signing of the summer at Portman Road as Town prepare for a third consecutive season in Sky Bet League One. Edmundson made 10 appearances for Derby last season and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa to bid for Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell

Aston Villa are ready to bid for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell. Football Insider says Villa are in advanced talks with the Canaries and there is growing confidence a £20million deal can be reached during the summer transfer window. The Villans are closing in on their second big-money signing from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Motherwell sign midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton

Motherwell have signed midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton, the clubs have announced. The 22-year-old Saints Academy product has signed a three-year deal at Fir Park after moving for an undisclosed fee. The Englishman has made five first-team appearances for Southampton and also spent time on loan at Dutch side De...

Comments / 0

Community Policy