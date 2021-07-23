Norwich sign midfielder Liam Gibbs from rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee

Former Ipswich midfielder Liam Gibbs, right, made his senior debut against Charlton in November (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Premier League newcomers Norwich have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs from bitter rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who made a single League One appearance for the Tractor Boys, has agreed a four-year contract at Carrow Road.

He will initially join the Canaries’ development and academy setup.

“It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward,” Gibbs told Norwich’s website after turning down a new deal at Portman Road.

“Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

“I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do.”