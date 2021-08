For many people, Alison Krauss was their gateway to bluegrass. Her performance on “Whiskey Lullabye,” as well as the O Brother Where Art Thou, soundtrack put her in the ears and minds of millions. At the same time, she has one of the most beautiful voices in American music. However, she started sharing that voice with the world at a young age and has used it to win several awards as well as the hearts of many fans.