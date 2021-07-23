Cancel
Ocala, FL

Boy, 16, dies after being shot multiple times at apartments in Ocala, police say

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed late Thursday.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Sutton Place apartments at 523 NE 23rd Circle in Ocala.

Police said the 16-year-old boy suffered a multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Officers did not provide any suspect information.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for live updates.

