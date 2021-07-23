Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Patchy Dense Fog Possible Until Around 8 AM CDT This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across mid state region this morning. Visibilities in some locations will be less than one quarter of a mile. Hazardous driving conditions could be possible across the area. If driving on roadways across mid state region as morning hours progress, remember visibilities can change over a short distance, so slow down, use your low beam headlights, leave plenty of distance ahead of you, and leave early for your desired destination. Patchy dense fog should burn off by around 8 AM CDT.