Garibaldi Maritime Museum is excited to announce that beginning Thursday, Aug. 5, the museum will be displaying the works of Diana Wunderle. Wunderle explores the magic and mystery all around us. She is inspired by things that cannot be see, yet make up the fabric of our human experience. She asks how entangled particles might be influencing us on a daily basis and suggests that we might have awareness of it, if we choose to. Come explore light, wave and particles with the art of Wunderle.