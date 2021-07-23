Cancel
Combat Sports

Iranian defector to face off against competitor from Iran in Olympic taekwondo match

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the Refugee Olympic Team will be facing off against an Iranian opponent in the taekwondo qualifying round in Tokyo. Kimia Alizadeh, who left Iran in 2020, will go up against Nahid Kiyani Chandeh in the 57-kilogram event on Sunday. Her announcement came a day after Iranian officials admitted to downing a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 people minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s international airport when "human error" mistook the civilian aircraft for a military one.

