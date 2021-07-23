Iranian defector to face off against competitor from Iran in Olympic taekwondo match

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.