Energy bill provides stability, protects customers

Chattanooga, TN – (WDEF) – EPB has been named a “Smart Energy Provider” by the American Public Power Association (APPA) for demonstrating a commitment to energy efficiency and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost and sustainable electric service. APPA’s “Smart Energy Provider” program recognizes utilities across the United States for demonstrating smart energy program planning, distributed energy resources, environmental programs, and customer communication, experience and education.
Comments / 0