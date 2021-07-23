Orlando City hold off Union to snap winless streak

Bourne’s seemingly endless supply of excellent luck, timing and clutch hitting finally ran dry—for one day at least—on Wednesday, July 21, at Doran Park. Falmouth ended an eight-game Bourne winning streak, the last two of which being ninth-inning rallies, and ended their own five-game losing streak in the process. Behind an excellent start from Jack Jasiak (South Florida) and some timely hitting the Commodores were able to hold off Bourne to beat them for the first time in five tries this season, taking a 4-2 decision on the road.