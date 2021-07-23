Cancel
Orlando City hold off Union to snap winless streak

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 11 days ago

Andres Perea scored his second goal of the season in the second half and Orlando City held on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Thursday evening. Benji Michel also scored his third goal of the year before halftime for Orlando (7-3-4, 25 points), which snapped a three-match winless run. The victory that vaulted the hosts above Philadelphia (6-4-5, 23 points) into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

