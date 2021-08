A large part of the reason, Taylor Hall thrived in his short debut in Boston after being dealt to the Bruins at the trade deadline was his chemistry with David Krejci. But Hall signed a contract to stay with the Bruins for four more years Friday without knowing what Krejci planned to do. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Thursday that Krejci still hadn’t decided if he planned to return to the NHL for the 2021-22 season. The veteran center said he’s considering finishing his career in his native Czech Republic.