Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rickie Fowler shares first-round lead at 3M Open

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 11 days ago

Rickie Fowler posted a bogey-free, 7-under 64 Thursday and held a share of the lead after the first day at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. Fowler and Troy Merritt were tied at 7 under when play was suspended Thursday evening. After a two-plus-hour lightning delay, not all players were able to finish their first round before dark.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#Fedex Cup#Pga Tour#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
South Africa
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler endures HORROR BACK NINE on day three at 3M Open

Rickie Fowler surged into contention on the front nine in his third round at the 3M Open, and then stumbled horrifically on the back nine to fall back into the pack. Fowler, who has not won on the PGA Tour for more than two and half years, played his first 10 holes on day three in 6-under par to move into a share of the lead at the time.
Minnesota StateTimes Daily

Fowler, Vegas, Merritt tied for 3M Open lead in Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler’s improved driving helped him shoot a 5-under 65 on Sunday in the final round of the British Open. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GolfMinneapolis Star Tribune

Rickie Fowler tees off at 3M Open with work to be done to ensure Fed Ex Cup playoffs spot

Rickie Fowler has come a long way from the perfectly coiffed teenager who first graced Minnesota's golf grounds in the 2006 U.S. Amateur. He has carved out a respectable career in the decade and a half since, becoming a fan favorite on the PGA Tour with five wins in his pocket. At age 32 he's already been a member of four U.S. Ryder Cup teams, including the winning side at Hazeltine National in 2016 as a captain's pick.
GolfGolf.com

A 12! An 8 from Rickie! The 18th hole at the 3M Open wrecks the pros

Keegan Bradley hit his tee shot 286 yards down the left side of the fairway. He hit his second shot, from 242 yards out, to 39 feet. He two-putted for birdie. Congratulations, Keegan. You did the impossible. He hit the 585-yard, par-5 18th at TPC Twin Cities in two and...
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

3M Open: Target Straka in Round 2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This PGA Tour super season has had an inordinate ability of bringing...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Ryder Cup Delay is Music to Jordan Spieth's Ears

Jordan Spieth's 2021 season has been a 180-degree turn from the slump he was mired in this time last year. The U.S. Ryder Cup lineup will be the beneficiary as he now sits one spot outside of automatically qualifying and hasn't missed a cut in nearly half a year. One...
MLBgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac: "DO NOT call it British Open because golf people will get mad!"

Paige Spiranac has tweeted her followers to not call this week's famous Open Championship as the British Open "or else golf people will get mad because they hate everything." The Open Championship, yes that's correct, is the oldest golf tournament in the world having first been staged at Prestwick in 1860. In total, there have been 148 editions of the tournament.
Blaine, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Four-way tie for the lead midway through second round at 3M Open

There is just enough of a breeze Friday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine to provide a small respite from the relentless humidity. While fans might be wishing for slightly more comfortable conditions, players in the morning wave of the 3M Open's second round are offering few complaints. Bo Hoag's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy