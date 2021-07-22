New Horizons services support those facing abuse

“Our main thing is keeping families safe,” Executive Director Karen Bostick said. “We never tell someone what to do whether its to leave or stay, but we give options.” Photos contributed by Karen Bostick

United Way of Richmond County is only at 3% of their goal for this year of $250,000, all of which will go to support their local programs. To get involved, contact United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

This is part of a series of story about United Way of Richmond County agencies. Their annual Day of Caring event will kick off on Friday, September 17, 2021. Stay tuned for stories featuring their agencies leading up to the event and learn how to get involved at http://unitedwayrichmondnc.net/.

ROCKINGHAM — New Horizons Life and Family Services understands that domestic abuse, sexual violence and human trafficking are difficult topics, but wants people to know that they have a safe place for women, men and children experiencing these abuses to come to.

“A lot of times people are afraid because they don’t want people to know their business,” Executive Director Karen Bostick said. “We make them assured that everything here is confidential. Regardless of what our services are, there’s never a charge.”

In the past two months, 130 individuals have benefitted from the resources of New Horizons, with the majority coming from Richmond County. The organization has rendered 1,530 services to their clients in that period, which includes anything from obtaining information, making a referral, assistance in finding housing, relocation or transportation.

Due to the pandemic, clients were unable to share bedrooms at their emergency shelter for individuals fleeing from domestic violence. Still, nobody was turned away. New Horizons made referrals to other organizations or was able to place people in motels, with the exact same accommodations of care.

Their court advocacy program continued through the pandemic every Monday in domestic violence court.

Crisis counseling over the phone, and remote group sessions via video chat, have been held throughout the pandemic.

“Everything we do is free and confidential,” Bostick reiterated. “A lot of people don’t know our services are available. If you don’t need it, you’re not aware of it being here.”

Volunteers who would like to get involved can expect to assist clients in their shelter, play games with children, answer calls on the crisis line and attend court with a court advocate. All volunteers have a background check.

“Just a little combination of everything that we do because when we have volunteers, we like for them to become cross-trained,” Bostick said. “You never know what kind of emergency you’re going to face.”

A candlelight vigil is held in October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

New Horizons recognizes those who have died and are currently in situations of domestic violence, focusing on North Carolina. Their names are attached to balloons and released into the air.

“Our main thing is keeping families safe,” Bostick said. “We never tell someone what to do whether it’s to leave or stay, but we give options.”

Bostick said that two New Horizons billboards have recently been placed in Richmond County — one on HWY 74 between Rockingham and Hamlet and on US 1 near the speedway coming out of Marston. She added that even though the person who sees these signs or learns about their programs may not need them, they can spread the word to others who do, letting them know that there is help available locally and that New Horizons’s doors are always open.

You can find more information about the New Horizons Life and Family Services at https://www.newhorizonsagency.com/. Their phone number is 910-997-4448. Their crisis line is 910-997-4840. United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish can be contacted at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

