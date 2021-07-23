Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 10 days ago

Thunderstorms in the Southeast will continue to diminish in. coverage and intensity tomorrow. However, the Florida. Peninsula will be an exception with a couple of showers and. thunderstorms throughout the day. Storms in Lower Michigan. could turn strong with damaging winds and heavy rain. Afternoon thunderstorms will rumble in much...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH IN NORTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Le Tourneau, or 11 miles southwest of Vicksburg. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Yokena and Le Tourneau around 1215 AM CDT.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Utah dealt another round of severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather covered the state of Utah from one end to the other on Sunday. Southern Utah saw additional flash flood warnings issued. In the Cedar City and Enoch areas, a flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). That warning was extended to 6:45 p.m.
EnvironmentSheridan Media

New Thunderstorm Warnings To Be Issued By National Weather Service

The term “severe thunderstorm” will be more specific and perhaps easier to understand. Starting August 2nd, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail, by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 517 PM MST, strong thunderstorms were generating a large area of blowing dust from San Simon to the New Mexico border. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility at times with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 377 and 391. Locations impacted include San Simon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy