Environment

The Nation's Weather

theintelligencer.com
 10 days ago

Thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of the Southeast. today. In general, rainfall should not be as heavy as in. recent days. Meanwhile, showers with a few embedded. thunderstorms will impact upstate New York and much of New. England. Spotty thunderstorms are expected to rumble through. central and southern Wisconsin,...

www.theintelligencer.com

#Ocotillo Wells
Weather
Environment
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades Scattered Thunderstorms Across FWZ625 Through This Evening Gusty winds, Very Low RH, and Unstable Haines 6 Conditions Along, Near, and East of the Cascades Tuesday and Wednesday Scattered thunderstorms will continue across FWZ 625 this afternoon and evening. Conditions are transitioning to drier and windier across the area today, and dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and then, moreso, Wednesday afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...282 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...280...282. In Southwest OR Fire Zone....623. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
EnvironmentSheridan Media

New Thunderstorm Warnings To Be Issued By National Weather Service

The term “severe thunderstorm” will be more specific and perhaps easier to understand. Starting August 2nd, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail, by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.
Environmentvandaliaradio.com

​National Weather Service launching new damage categories for severe weather

The National Weather Service in launching new weather warning categories to better reflect the strength of an incoming storm. Starting today, forecasters will be adding damage threat categories to any severe weather warnings, including “considerable” and “destructive” damage. State Climatologist Trent Ford says this should give the public a clearer picture of what’s in store, since not all storms are created equal.

