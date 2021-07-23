Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Cycling-Pogacar will be a marked man in road race, says Wiggins

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

By Martyn Herman

TOKYO (Reuters) - Favourite Tadej Pogacar will be a "marked man" as he attempts to claim gold in the Olympic road race on Saturday, according to former Tour de France and Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins.

Pogacar claimed his second consecutive Tour de France title on Sunday by a handsome margin and is tipped as the man to beat in Tokyo.

Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a couple of weeks later, believes it might be a tough ask of the 22-year-old Slovenian in the heat and humidity, and with such a quick turnaround.

"Naturally he will be a bit tired coming off the Tour and regardless of form, it's always difficult, just the emotional side of winning the Tour de France and trying to back up," Wiggins, an expert for Olympic broadcaster Discovery, told Reuters by Zoom on Friday.

"He was on my flight out on Monday and he looked pretty fresh to be honest, but it's always difficult and there are the likes of Wout van Aert who finished the Tour superstrong, so he will have some tough challengers.

"But if anyone can do it, it's Pogacar because he's a phenomenon of the sport, but he's going to be a marked man, that's for sure."

Pogacar trained on the course on Thursday and described the humidity as "awful" and the final 6.5-km Mikuni Pass climb at 11% average gradient as "brutal" but his team manager believes he will be ready to go full out on the 234-km course that is being described as the toughest in Olympic history.

"I think he has regenerated. They are predicting slightly lower temperatures for Saturday, it would definitely be better if that came true, but otherwise I don't see any problems," Andrej Hauptman, Pogacar's sports director at the UAE Emirates Team, told Slovenia's RTV.

"He also rode great on the Tour in some hot stages, so I'm not worried. He is also motivated to the maximum. He didn't even finish the race in France particularly exhausted."

Primoz Roglic, a two-time Vuelta de Espana champion, is both Pogacar's team mate and medal rival, although he is probably eyeing the time trial on Wednesday. Slovenians Jan Tratnik and Jan Polanc will be working for their more illustrious compatriots.

While Slovenia is expected to medal, Hauptman said the race could be difficult to control.

"In cycling, the top is very wide open, and one-day races are something special," he said. "Teams will not have eight riders, but a maximum of five, and some good ones on the climbs will not have good assistants here."

Wiggins predicts there will be a "whittling down process" in the early stages of the race and predicts few of the 130 starters will actually reach the finish at Fuji Speedway.

"The time adjustment, coming here late from what was a very tough Tour de France, they will feel the effect of that this week looking at this course and the heat," the Briton said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Wiggins
Person
Wout Van Aert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Espana#Tour De France#London Olympics#Cycling Pogacar#Slovenian#Discovery#Zoom#The Uae Emirates Team#Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Bradley Wiggins: Olympic Games was like a junior race in the final

Five time Olympic gold medalist Bradley Wiggins tipped his hat to men’s road race winner Richard Carapaz after the rider from Ecuador stormed to victory on Saturday in the Tokyo Olympic Games men’s road race. Carapaz attacked with 25 kilometres to go alongside Brandon McNulty before distancing the American with...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Men’s Olympic cycling road race preview, route map and prediction today

There will be 130 riders set to compete for gold in the Olympics men’s road race as a busy Tokyo 2020 cycling schedule gets underway on Saturday.What TV channel is the race on and is there a live stream? Action from the men’s road race is due to be live on BBC1 and can be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday morning, while Eurosport will cover the race in its entirety on Eurosport 1, with a live stream on the Eurosport Player and via discovery+.Follow the men’s road race LIVEWhat does the course look like?A brutal course has...
Cycling101.9 KELO-FM

Cycling-Road race champions wants another gold before retiring

TOKYO (Reuters) – Reigning Olympic women’s road race cycling champion Anna van der Breggen is determined to defend her title before hanging up her cleats and taking on a new role in the sport. The 31-year-old is retiring at the end of the year to become leader of her SD...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-Kiesenhofer wins gold in women's road race

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria rode to the gold medal in the women's Olympic road race on Sunday. Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands claimed the silver medal with Elisa Longho Borghini of Italy third. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE: Men’s cycling road race plus Helen Glover, Hend Zeza, Andy Murray on day one

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially under way after yesterday’s opening ceremony when Naomi Osaka lit the flame in the National Stadium, signifying the start of the Games. In reality they have been going for a few days now with football and softball competitions getting going early to fit in the fixtures, but the schedule is now jam-packed with events.Topping the bill today is the men’s cycling road race which will see the best in the world take on a testing route up Mount Fuji. The race’s profile covers a gruelling 234km and five peaks in total including the Fuji...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-Carapaz wins gold in thrilling finish to road race

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Richard Carapaz produced an incredible late burst to win the gold medal in a thrilling Olympic men's road race on Saturday as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway. Carapaz was joined on a late attack by American...
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

What time is Simone Biles competing August 3?

SIMONE Biles is making her return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one final event. Americans will have one last chance to watch the gymnast compete for gold. Biles will compete in the beam event final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event will air at 4:50am ET on August...
CyclingPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast

TOKYO — (AP) — The men's and women's Olympic road races that begin the cycling program at the Tokyo Games this weekend are similar only in their start amid the forests of Musashinonomori Park and their finish line at Fuji International Speedway. After identical stretches through the outskirts of Tokyo,...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-'Insatiable' Pogacar favourite to win road race gold

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Finding a chink in the armour of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar proved impossible during three weeks of racing around France and the world's best riders must now try again in Saturday's 234km Olympic road race. Pogacar arrived in Tokyo with an iron grip on the peloton...
Cyclingdailyjournal.net

Carapaz wins men’s road race for Ecuador’s 1st cycling medal

OYAMA, Japan — Richard Carapaz rode away from the biggest names in cycling to win the Olympic road race Saturday before one of the few crowds at the Tokyo Games, giving Ecuador just its third medal ever and the first of any color in the sport. Embracing his nickname of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy