Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Inside Trump's intense search for a Cheney challenger

By Alex Isenstadt and Ally Mutnick
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6By6_0b5WGbir00
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks to reporters on May 12, 2021, after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. | (J. Scott ApplewhiteAP Photo)

Updated: 07/23/2021 09:11 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump’s top political advisers have been holding quiet talks over the last several months with the primary challengers looking to take down his most prominent Republican nemesis: Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

During phone calls and Zoom chats, the Trump advisers have pressed the candidates on their fundraising capabilities, their policy positions and the overall strength of their campaign organizations. The goal: to determine whether they have what it takes to unseat Cheney, the influential daughter of a former vice president, who served as the No. 3 House Republican until colleagues ousted her in the spring.

The talks will escalate next week, when Trump meets with two challengers at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club: state Rep. Chuck Gray and attorney Darin Smith. Trump’s son, Don, Jr., who earlier this year visited Wyoming to speak out against Cheney for supporting his father’s impeachment, is expected to be present at the meetings.

Trump is expected to sit down with other candidates before deciding whom to endorse, though advisers say that Gray and Smith have emerged as the two clear frontrunners. To prevent Cheney from winning renomination with just a plurality of the vote, they also say, Trump needs to back the strongest candidate and then elbow out others in the crowded field.



The behind-the-scenes talks underscore the high stakes confronting Trump, who has made unseating Cheney a priority since she blamed him for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. The outcome of the contest — and Trump’s ability to shape it — will be a key measure of Trump’s post-presidential dominance over the Republican Party.

“The Wyoming race is the highest priority of the cycle. It’s a must-win for President Trump. I hope he fully understands that because it’s an undeniable fact,” said Christopher Ekstrom, a major GOP donor overseeing a super PAC that’s expected to get involved in the effort to unseat Cheney.

Shortly after the January impeachment vote, the former president’s advisers began reaching out to the state Republican Party chair, Frank Eathorne, and state legislators to take their temperature on Wyoming’s political landscape. They were also in touch with the anti-tax Club for Growth, a pro-Trump group that is opposing Cheney.

Trump allies, including Donald Trump, Jr. and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, have participated in anti-Cheney events in the state. Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also went to Wyoming to get on-the-ground intel and meet with potential primary challengers.

The Trump team sounded out a potential early challenger in state Treasurer Curt Meier. But Meier said he wasn’t interested and instead recommended Gray, a state legislator and former radio show host who is staunchly supportive of the former president. In late January, Trump pollster John McLaughlin commissioned a 500-person survey through the former president's political action committee, which asked respondents their opinion of Gray and whether they would support him or Cheney in a primary matchup. The poll also tested the strength of another candidate, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard.



Other Trump advisers also weighed in on how to design the 53-question survey. The race has been a topic of conversation on regularly scheduled Monday conference calls where Trump lieutenants discuss different campaigns and the overall political landscape.

Trump has been in touch with Club for Growth President David McIntosh, who has briefed Trump on his organization’s interviews with the candidates and urged him to hold off on making an endorsement until he’s certain he’s found the right person. The Club — which polled the race earlier this in May and this week began working on another survey — is expected to spend millions of dollars in the contest.

“Trump’s analysis is correct that we need to get it down to a two-person race, and at that point, the challenger is likely to win, based on the polling we’ve done,” McIntosh said in an interview.

McIntosh’s organization, which has dispatched staffers to Wyoming and this week began airing TV ads hammering Cheney , has yet to make an endorsement in the race. McIntosh said “the ideal is that the Trump and the Club are aligned” in supporting a challenger.

Donald Trump, Jr. has taken a particular interest in the primary. The younger Trump, an avid outdoorsman, has spent time in the state and was friends with Foster Friess, a Wyoming-based GOP megadonor who died in May.


In the end, though, Trump advisers say it will be the former president who makes the final call on who gets the endorsement.

Cheney — who infuriated Trump backers anew this week by opposing the House GOP’s effort to install a pair of Trump loyalists on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — has shrugged off the former president’s involvement.

“If they think that they are going to come into Wyoming and make the argument that the people of Wyoming should vote for someone who is loyal to Donald Trump over somebody who is loyal to the Constitution, I welcome that debate,” Cheney said during a May appearance on NBC’s “Today Show.”

Trump supporters say they are confident Cheney can be beaten, pointing to polling showing her deeply vulnerable in a state Trump won by more than 40 percentage points. The January survey by Trump's political committee showed only 28 percent expressing a favorable view of Cheney; the figure was barely any better — 29 percent — in an April Club for Growth poll. Cheney's campaign has yet to release its own survey findings.

But defeating Cheney won't necessarily be easy. The congresswoman has stockpiled more than $2.8 million, more than eight times as much as Gray, the candidate with the second-biggest campaign account. Cheney is also expected to have the support of a super PAC run by allies of Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican impeachment backer.

Republicans also note that Cheney's father, former vice president and ex-Wyoming congressman Dick Cheney, remains well-liked in the state.

But if Cheney does survive the August 2022 primary, those involved in the race say, it would most likely be because she took advantage of a split vote. The congresswoman has already drawn more than a half-dozen challengers, and Wyoming Republicans report that it’s possible that others could yet join them.

Trump allies acknowledge that in addition to endorsing a candidate, he may need to urge others to leave the race. It is a role Trump has played before: In 2018, he persuaded Nevada Republican Danny Tarkanian, who was waging a primary challenge to then-GOP Sen. Dean Heller, to instead run for a House seat.

“The key will be for the America First constituency to galvanize behind one candidate. If she is opposed by multiple Trump candidates they will simply divide the vote,” letting Cheney “win against a divided field,” said Roger Stone, a former Trump political adviser.

Underscoring the urgency, Donald Trump, Jr. earlier this year threw his support behind legislation that would change Wyoming election law to make it harder for Cheney to win against a splintered field. The proposal would have implemented a runoff if no primary candidate received a majority of support in the first round of voting, thereby forcing Cheney into a one-on-one matchup against a Trump ally.

The legislature, however, voted down the bill in March. Since then, some state lawmakers have pursued other election law changes that would hinder Cheney’s prospects.

One of Trump supporters’ biggest worries is that they lack a challenger formidable enough for the job. One of the earliest entrants, Bouchard, has seen his stock tumble after admitting to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Bouchard revealed to Fox News Tuesday that he was not among the candidates Trump would be meeting with at Bedminster next week. And no statewide officeholders have jumped in, despite hopes that Meier or Secretary of State Ed Buchanan would run.

Smith is touting his Wyoming roots, among other assets, while Gray is casting himself as the most conservative choice. But their personal loyalty to Trump, rather than more traditional campaign pitches, may prove more pivotal in the race for his endorsement.

Smith has been airing ads lavishing praise on the ex-president and has even promoted his attendance at Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. (Smith has noted, however, that he did not go inside the Capitol or take part in the assault.) Gray is also airing a spot that features Trump and touts a recent trip he took to Arizona to show support for a review of the 2020 elections there.

"I visited Maricopa County to defend the very important audit," Gray said in an interview, noting he was "the only candidate who has done that."

While neither would acknowledge any upcoming meeting with Trump, they hinted they would each be willing to exit the race if he wasn’t the former president’s choice.

"We've got to be willing to put the country over ourselves,” Smith said. “There's no way ever that I'll be the reason that Cheney goes back to Congress."


CLARIFICATION: Donald Trump Jr.'s speech at an anti-Cheney event in Wyoming was by telephone, not in person.

Comments / 16

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Danny Tarkanian
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Capitol#Gray And Smith#The Republican Party#Gop#Pac#Club For Growth#Trump White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP Sen. Susan Collins rips Nancy Pelosi’s ‘partisan’ Capitol riot probe

Moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “partisan” committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I fought very hard to have an independent, bipartisan, non-partisan outside commission to look at all the events of that day, and I’m very disappointed that it was not approved,” Collins of Maine said Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump commands historic attention for an ex-president. That may hurt the GOP.

CNN — A sitting president of the United States is usually the person who drives political conversation. Former presidents tend to be an afterthought. But even as we stand more than six months into Joe Biden’s administration, the President is fighting for attention with his predecessor, Donald Trump, to a degree not seen in recent history. The impact of this dynamic could upend expectations about the midterm elections.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Kinzinger wants to probe actions of Trump allies on Jan. 6

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he is OK with issuing a subpoena to anyone with information about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and relevant interactions with former President Donald Trump — even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I would support subpoenas to anyone who can shed light...
U.S. Politicscoloradopols.com

Republicans Might Have Backed the Wrong Horse…Again

Philip Bump of The Washington Post has an interesting new column out today that prodded us to take a new look at a question we’ve long pondered: Are Republicans SURE that following Donald Trump is their best option in 2022?. Bump notes that Trump is no longer able to drive...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s diminished power is showing at a very bad time

Scott Farkus’s downfall came when his facade of dangerous invincibility crumbled. You remember Scott Farkus. He was the bully in the movie “A Christmas Story” who terrorized the protagonist and his friends as they walked to and from school. He was an oppressive force until the movie’s hero, Ralphie, overwhelmed with frustration, walloped him. The last time we see Farkus, the kids he had bullied are walking away from him, shaking their heads at his sobbing failure and clearly marveling at the fact that they had ever feared him at all.

Comments / 16

Community Policy