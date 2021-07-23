Cancel
Lafayette Parish, LA

These are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WFxrO00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 905 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 185 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Acadia Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Acadia Parish stands at 316 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette metro area, Acadia Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Acadia Parish, LA 316 198 11,130 6,964
2 Iberia Parish, LA 228 166 10,602 7,707
3 St. Martin Parish, LA 221 119 10,712 5,758
4 Vermilion Parish, LA 212 127 9,935 5,948
5 Lafayette Parish, LA 123 295 10,539 25,304

