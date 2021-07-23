These are the Counties in the Macon, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 701 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 305 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Twiggs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Twiggs County stands at 567 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Macon metro area, Twiggs County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

