These are the Counties in the Macon, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WFoA500 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 701 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 305 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Twiggs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Twiggs County stands at 567 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Macon metro area, Twiggs County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Twiggs County, GA 567 47 8,921 739
2 Monroe County, GA 389 105 10,144 2,740
3 Bibb County, GA 305 468 10,637 16,327
4 Jones County, GA 210 60 7,303 2,085
5 Crawford County, GA 170 21 5,493 678

