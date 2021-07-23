Cancel
Peoria County, IL

These are the Counties in the Peoria, IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WFeKp00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 778 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 208 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stark County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stark County stands at 436 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Peoria metro area, Stark County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Stark County, IL 436 24 11,818 650
2 Tazewell County, IL 229 307 12,939 17,319
3 Woodford County, IL 214 83 12,598 4,890
4 Peoria County, IL 187 345 12,759 23,536
5 Marshall County, IL 161 19 9,250 1,091

