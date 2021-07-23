Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google confirms which watches will receive Wear OS 3 update

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search giant has finally confirmed what the exact requirements are going to be to run the new Wear OS 3 unified platform on currently existing smartwatches. It has also revealed that the next “Wear” operating system will be called – Wear OS 3. Google has shared some more details...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Os#Gps#Wear Os#Software Update#Ticwatch E3#Fossil Group#Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 3#Gps#Samsung Galaxy Watch 4#Galaxy Watch 4 Classic#One Ui Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.
TechnologyCNET

Best Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra cases 2021

The Galaxy S21 comes in three sizes and the case you pick may be partially determined by the S21 model you have. The flagship S21 Ultra, which has a 6.8-inch screen, is the heaviest of the bunch and isn't a phone you necessarily want to hold in your hand all the time, which is why I like using a case with an integrated kickstand, so I can prop it up. The same might be said for the smaller S21 Plus (6.7-inch screen) and the standard S21 (6.2 inches), neither of which are compact. But everybody has their own opinions about phone cases and everyone has different needs, which is why my picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 series cases come in a variety of styles, from slimmer models to more rugged cases to folio wallet cases.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Google clarifies which smartwatches can upgrade to revamped Wear OS 3

Back at I/O 2021, Google announced plans to partner with Samsung and build a revamped, unified Wear OS platform. One of the biggest questions coming out of that announcement was how that would impact current Wear OS devices. Well, now we have some answers. Google clarified details about its upcoming...
Technologytalkandroid.com

These are the few smartwatches that will be updated to Wear OS 3, eventually

When Samsung and Google announced that they had merged their respective smartwatch platforms, it wasn’t known when or even if current Wear OS models would be updated to the new firmware. Today, Google has announced the very few Wear OS-powered smartwatches that will eventually be upgraded to Wear OS 3 as it’s called. It doesn’t make for pretty reading.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Wear OS Apps Just Got Easier to Download

While the next generation of Google’s Wear OS smartwatch platform has been the focus of a lot of buzz lately, the company announced today that it’s revamping the Play Store for the current Wear OS. You’ll now be able to remotely install apps from your phone and the on-wrist Play Store is also getting an Android 12 Material You-inspired design.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wear OS 3: Update will not come until 2022

The amalgamation of Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s own smartwatch operating system is simply called Wear OS 3. It is expected that upcoming Samsung smartwatches will start directly with Wear OS 3, but some watches from other manufacturers can also get the new version via update – after a long wait. Google has now announced this on its support page.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Sony Xperia 1 III may only receive one major Android OS update

The idea of a Sony Xperia 1 III was first made known almost a year ago. An early leak of the smartphone suggested a better display and selfie camera. Image render surfaced and specs were made public. And then Sony Xperia 1 III Ultra-Thin Clear Cases were sighted before the phone went official together with the Sony Xperia 5 III. Both smartphones actually went up for pre-order. Sony is still working on other phones but for now, we’ll focus on the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G phone.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Qualcomm To Power Next-Gen Wear OS Smartwatches

The Wear OS smartwatch market based continues to feel the tremors of the recent Google + Samsung partnership. There is a feeling that things will coalesce further to form a more homogenous and coherent platform that could compete better with the Apple Watch. Qualcomm just announced that it would do...
Cell Phonesnewsbrig.com

Google is making it easier to find Wear OS apps on the Play Store

As we approach the release of Google and Samsung’s joint smartwatch operating system later this year, Google today outlined some new Play Store improvements that will make it easier for customers to find and download apps to their Wear OS devices. The company is making it faster to search for...
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Play for Wear OS gets new features, updates

Wear OS has just been updated by Google. It integrates some Tizen features so the wearable platform is better. A couple of weeks ago, Wear OS started rolling out Play Store’s redesigned UI. We have yet to explore the new version further but we can expect more details will be shared. As for the Google Play on Wear OS, it comes with new features that make it easier to search for and download compatible wearable apps for the Wear OS smartwatches.
Softwareslashdot.org

Google Pushed a One-Character Typo To Production, Bricking Chrome OS Devices

Google says it has fixed a major Chrome OS bug that locked users out of their devices. Google's bulletin says that Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165, which was briefly available this week, renders users unable to log in to their devices, essentially bricking them. From a report: Chrome OS automatically downloads updates and switches to the new version after a reboot, so users who reboot their devices are suddenly locked out them. The go-to advice while this broken update is out there is to not reboot. The bulletin says that a new build, version 91.0.4472.167, is rolling out now to fix the issue, but it could take a "few days" to hit everyone. Users affected by the bad update can either wait for the device to update again or "powerwash" their device -- meaning wipe all the local data -- to get logged in. Chrome OS is primarily cloud-based, so if you're not doing something advanced like running Linux apps, this solution presents less of an inconvenience than it would on other operating systems. Still, some users are complaining about lost data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy