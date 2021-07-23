Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5WF8Mw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WF8Mw00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 636 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 208 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Scott County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Scott County stands at 273 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area, Scott County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Scott County, VA 273 60 8,587 1,890
2 Bristol City, VA 220 37 9,446 1,591
3 Washington County, VA 204 111 9,308 5,064
4 Hawkins County, TN 204 115 11,315 6,382
5 Sullivan County, TN 200 313 11,139 17,459

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, WVWOWK

Red returns to WV COVID-19 map as cases continue to rise

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m. July 29, 2021): West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced the number of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has risen to 100. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After several weeks with the state out of the red, Webster County has gone red on the County Alert System Map.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 34,256,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 259,664 COVID-19 cases have been […]
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Troubling COVID-19 trends cause concern in W.Va., nation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia's coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh agrees with the assessment of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, that "We're going in the wrong direction." It's just taking a little longer for the Delta variant to hit in the Mountain State. Cases, intensive...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is How Many Americans Have Died Each Month

COVID-19 entered the United States early last year. The first known infection was recorded on January 21, 2020, by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was the start of a horrible spread that has killed over 600,000 Americans, and that death toll continues to rise. Despite the spread of COVID-19 across […]
Andalusia, ALalreporter.com

COVID-19 surge leads to Alabama Walmart closures

At least two Alabama Walmarts have closed since Thursday due to COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations in the state are surging at a pace not seen since the start of the pandemic. Walmart in Andalusia on Thursday announced the store would close until Saturday so workers could clean and sanitize...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From last week to...
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Another COVID-19 Variant Has Shown Up In Florida As Delta Rages On

While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there. B.1.621 seems to have originated in Colombia and is...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

St. Paul care home group will mandate COVID vaccines for staff

A senior living group in St. Paul has announced it will require all of its staff be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting September 1. Episcopal Homes made the announcement on Friday, saying the rule will be implemented at its 500-employee care home campus in St. Paul, where it s facilities include two nursing homes, assisted living, independent living, and transitional care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy