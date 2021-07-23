Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

These are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5WF7UD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WF7UD00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 2,245 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 152 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baker County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Baker County stands at 223 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Jacksonville metro area, Baker County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Baker County, FL 223 62 14,101 3,918
2 Clay County, FL 170 352 10,132 21,002
3 Duval County, FL 160 1,483 12,036 111,236
4 Nassau County, FL 158 127 12,034 9,697
5 St. Johns County, FL 94 221 10,748 25,313

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
County
Baker County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Baker County, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
World War II
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Best American Cities for Hiking in 2021

Hiking has always been a popular outdoor activity, and recently it has become even more so. As many people learned in 2020, getting out into the fresh air and experiencing the serene settings of the natural world can greatly improve mental health and quality of life. During the extreme isolation of the pandemic, hiking became […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy