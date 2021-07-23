Cancel
Guthrie County, IA

These are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WEuJq00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 886 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 140 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guthrie County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Guthrie County stands at 300 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, Guthrie County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Guthrie County, IA 300 32 11,645 1,243
2 Warren County, IA 186 92 11,961 5,904
3 Polk County, IA 136 644 12,378 58,705
4 Madison County, IA 120 19 10,516 1,671
5 Dallas County, IA 118 99 13,562 11,392

ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
