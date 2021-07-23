Cancel
These are the Counties in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WEsYO00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 650 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 211 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Marion County stands at 295 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Columbus metro area, Marion County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Marion County, GA 295 25 6,907 586
2 Muscogee County, GA 256 503 8,692 17,095
3 Harris County, GA 188 63 7,990 2,684
4 Chattahoochee County, GA 158 17 44,497 4,791
5 Russell County, AL 72 42 7,930 4,616

