Cuyahoga County, OH

These are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WEEgg00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 3,586 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 174 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cuyahoga County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Cuyahoga County stands at 180 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, Cuyahoga County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Cuyahoga County, OH 180 2,255 9,301 116,617
2 Lake County, OH 171 394 9,285 21,361
3 Lorain County, OH 166 508 8,420 25,826
4 Geauga County, OH 163 153 7,347 6,903
5 Medina County, OH 156 276 8,879 15,739

